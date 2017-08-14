Business highlights – August 14 2017 – Internet subscriptions decline in Q3 2016-2017

Internet subscriptions decline in Q3 2016-2017:

A report by the Communications Authority (CA) has revealed a decline in internet subscriptions in the last quarter of financial year 2016-2017.

According to the report, internet subscriptions dropped by 25.7 million subscriptions translating to 3.6% between January and March 2017, down from 26.6 million subscriptions the previous quarter.

The authority attributed the decrease to the revision of data by Finserve Kenya during the quarter.

Internet users however increased by 2.3% with estimated users increasing to 40.5 million people up from 39.6 million.

On the other hand, the number of data subscriptions grew by 3.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

US tobacco firm Alliance One loses Ksh274m in Kenya:

Independent leaf tobacco merchant Alliance One has confirmed losing Ksh274million in Kenya operations between 2015 and 2017.

The US firm revealed that it spent Ksh110 million in storage costs in 2015 after it stopped buying leaf in Kenya.

Alliance One also spent Ksh164 million in legal fees to settle a case where its executive were alleged to have been involved in accounting fraud in their Kenyan operations.

The firm blamed the Kenyan costs for pushing the firm deeper into the red with a net loss of $32.5 million in the first quarter ended June 2017, compared to $31.5 million in a similar period a year earlier.

Tea production falls by 19% in first half of 2017:

Statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicate that cumulative tea production in the country declined by 19.43% in the first six months of 2017copared to what was recorded in the same period in 2016.

Tea production for the period between January and June stood at 200,909 metric tonnes, compared to 249,349 tonnes recorded during the same period last year.

The Kenya Tea Directorate attributed the lower output to unfavorable weather conditions that were experienced during the first quarter of the year.

The agency said that cumulative average price for first six months of 2017 were higher at $3.00 (Sh311.67) per Kg compared to $2.28 (Sh236.87) for the same period last year.