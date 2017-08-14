Business highlights – August 14 2017 – Cement use hits record decline in over a decade

Cement use hits record decline in over a decade:

The production and use of cement in Kenya fell significantly in the first half of 2017, pointing to a slowdown in the construction industry.

Statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicate that cement consumption between January and May 2017 dropped from 2.5 million metric tonnes compared to 2.56 million in a similar period last year.

Production also declined from 3.31 million metric tonnes to 3.18 million.

The slowdown in consumption has been interpreted as an indicator of slow growth in the private sector.

“Our discussions with management (of cement firms) and our intuition ascribe the deceleration to the slowdown in private sector credit growth,” said NIC Securities in its latest cement sector report.

ScanGroup pretax profit for HY1 2017 plunges by 38%:

Bourse marketing and communication firm WPP ScanGroup has announced a 38% decline in their pre-tax profits for the half year ended June.

Revenue declined by 22.3% to Ksh2.0 Billion from Sh 2.6 Billion in the same period in 2016.

The firm attributed the decline to a significant reduction in marketing spend across the region by one Pan-African client.

Net interest income fell by 41% to Sh 140.2 million as forex losses dropped drastically to Ksh5.5 million from Ksh 33.5 million in the same period in 2016.

Overhead expenses declined by 21% to Ksh1.9 billion on the back of the firm’s cost base realignment.

Alexander Forbes Kenya begins rebranding exercise:

Financial services provider Alexander Forbes East Africa Limited has kicked off its rebranding process.

This follows the reconstitution of the firm’s ownership which has resulted in its parent firm, Alexander Forbes Group of South Africa, reducing its stake.

Bourse listed Alexander Forbes Group of South Africa cut its stake in East Africa by 29% in compliance with an amendment to the Retirement Benefits Act which restricts foreign ownership in a pension fund administrator to a maximum of 40 per cent.

Alexander Forbes (South Africa) is now a minority shareholder with a 31.3 per cent stake down from 60 per cent and this has necessitated a change in the brand from Alexander Forbes to Zamara.