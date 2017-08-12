IGAD congratulates President Kenyatta, asks for peace and stability among Kenyans

August 12, 2017 74 Views

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD) has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election following a successful election conducted on 8th August 2017. Speaking to journalists at a press conference in Nairobi today, H.E Amb Mahboub Maalim, Executive Secretary of IGAD noted that the Republic of Kenya, as a founding member of IGAD, continues to play a pivotal role in regional integration and socio-economic development as well as peace and security of the horn of Africa.

‘On behalf of IGAD Member States, the people and citizens of our entire region and on my own behalf, I wish to take this earliest opportunity to congratulate His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta on his successful election for a second term as the President of the Republic of Kenya,’ said Ambassador Mahboub.

He added that democracy and good governance are critical to the enhancement of peace, security and stability in the region noting that as a Kenyan he is proud of the orderly and transparent manner in which the 2017 general elections were conducted.

IGAD Executive Secretary Ambassador Maalim Mahboub (left) with officials during their congratulatory presser on the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on 12th August 2017.Photo:Edwin Gitobu/Xnews

‘The IGAD Secretariat calls on all political parties and candidates to respect the will of the people of Kenya and to refrain from any act that may be deemed as disruptive to the peace and stability of the country,’ he added.

Ambassador Mahboub further urged that in case of any disputes related to the official results delivered by the IEBC, the concerned parties should use the proper and legal channels provided by the constitution of Kenya and the laws of Kenya.

