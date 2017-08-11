Sports highlights – August 11 2017 – Four Kenyans qualify for Women’s 3000m steeplechase finals at IAAF World Championships

Four Kenyans qualify for Women’s 3000m steeplechase finals at IAAF World Championships:

Athletics enthusiasts will be watching with bated breath tonight as Kenyans race to maintain the country’s status as the distance running powerhouse in the Women’s 3000 steeplechase at the IAAF World Championships.

All eyes will be trained to the screens as defending champion Hyvin Kiyeng leads Beatrice Chepkoech, 2014 Commonwealth champion Purity Cherotich and 18-year-old prodigy Celliphine Chespol in a hunt for more medals for Kenya in the London event.

Kiyeng, 25, comfortably clocked 9:39.89 to finish second in her heat behind Krause, who won in 9:39.86 in the opening heat.

Arsenal offers Alexis Sanchez new £300,000-a-week- deal:

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez might soon become the highest paid star in the English Premier League should he sign the new deal that Arsenal has put on the table.

Arsenal have offered Sanchez, whose current deal at Emirates ends at the end of the season, a £300,000-a-week (Ksh40.46 million).

The striker had earlier refused to sign an extension with Arsenal where the club had offered him £225,000 (Ksh33.71 million), with bonuses that could have bumped up his pay to £275,000 (Ksh37.09 million) a week.

Sanchez, 28, made it clear he wants upwards of £300,000 before even considering agreeing fresh terms and it remains to be seen whether the new offer will be enough.

18-year-old Shapovalov beats Nadal, qualifies for Rogers Cup quarter final:

18-year-old Canadian, Wildcard Shapovalov beat top star Rafael Nadal and became the youngest player to qualify for a Masters 1000 quarter final.

Rafael Nadal fell to a shock defeat by 18-year-old Shapovalov at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. Shapovalov beat Nadal 3-6 6-4 7-6 (6-4).

Andy Murray remains the world number one tennis star, but only until next week when he will face either Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer at the Cincinnati Masters.

World number 143 Shapovalov, the 2016 Wimbledon junior champion, plays 29-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.