Newspaper highlights – August 11 2017 – LSK calls for peace as it commends IEBC

Daily Nation

Bishop Deya demands VIP treatment in Kamiti:

Controversial preacher Gilbert Juma Deya on Thursday decried the poor conditions at Kamiti Maximum Prison when he appeared in court.

Through his lawyer John Swaka, the preacher said the conditions in the room where was being held were pathetic and not fit for human habitat.

Mr Swaka said Britain and Kenya agreed that the preacher be accorded VIP treatment but that was not happening.

He said Mr Deya was not allowed to leave his room from 7pm, “and because there are no washrooms, he has to use a bucket and keep it in his room till morning”.

“He is made to wash the bucket with his bare hands,” the lawyer said.

LSK calls for peace as it commends IEBC:

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for calm as the tallying of the presidential results continue.

In its preliminary report on the elections, LSK President Isaac Okero told all aggrieved parties of the August 8 polls to file their complaints in court.

Mr Okero further said that he was satisfied with the elections system, Kenya Integrated Elections Management Systems, which worked well in most parts of the country in voter identification.

“We plead with Kenyans to remain calm as we wait for the declaration of the results of the presidential election and of all other elective posts,” Mr Okero said.

Raila: I am disappointed with Kerry, poll observers:

National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has said he is disappointed with international election observers over their view that Kenya polls were credible.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday evening, Mr Odinga said the observers concentrated on voting and tallying but not the transmission of the results.

“I think that the observers have not helped Kenyans resolve this dispute, they have confounded it by giving basically an approval to a fairly flawed process…and therefore I am very disappointed with John Kerry and the other observers,” he said.

Mr Odinga said Nasa does not want violence and appealed to its supporters to remain calm.

The Standard

Resume work immediately, civil servants told:

All public servants have been directed to report back to work immediately following the completion of the general election. Joseph Kinyua, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, instructed civil servants working in various Government ministries and State departments to resume their duties by August 11.

“Following the successful and peaceful conduct of the General Elections, all public servants are now required to report back to their work stations with immediate effect,” reads the letter by Mr Kinyua addressed to all Principal Secretaries.

Mr Kinyua in the letter further asked all Principal Secretaries to submit a list naming the civil servants who will have reported to work on Friday, August 11 in various ministries and departments.

Uhuru’s Jubilee wins eight seats in Western:

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party won eight of 33 parliamentary seats in the western region, which had been considered the backyard of the Opposition.

Uhuru made a significant improvement on the presidential votes he got from the region compared to the 2013 election results.

In Kakamega, Uhuru got 63,191 votes, up from the 12,469 he got in 2013. His main rival, NASA candidate Raila Odinga, got 481,118 votes, up from the 303,120 of 2013.

In Bungoma, Uhuru managed 125,865 votes, an improvement from the 42,988 of 2013, while in Vihiga County he got 18,254, up from 2,542 in 2013.

Muturi Kigano fulfils dream after 43 years:

No matter how long it takes, all dreams are valid and no one can attest to that more than Muturi Kigano, a Nairobi-based lawyer.

Mr Kigano can finally rest easy after achieving a feat he started yearning for 43 years ago.

After several false starts dating back to 1974, Mr Kigano was Thursday declared the new MP for Kangema. Kigano was in his youth when he first tried to battle with veterans of Murang’a politics — John Michuki and Joseph Kamotho — but has achieved his goal when he is grey-haired.

He won the election with 32,958 votes. His journey to the National Assembly started when he was in his 20s after he unsuccessfully contested against two political bigwigs from Central Kenya, Kamotho and Michuki.

The Star

Raila supporters warned over victory claims:

Kenya’s electoral commission has warned the opposition that its claims of victory for its presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, could be deemed illegal.

The opposition has published its own figures, putting Raila ahead of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This contrasts with provisional electronic results giving Uhuru a clear lead in Tuesday’s poll.

Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati told the BBC it was the only body legally allowed to count votes.

He accused the opposition coalition of basic mathematical errors.

International observers have described the election as free and fair.

Chebukati said on Thursday that the documents containing the real results were still being sent from constituencies to their national tallying centre.

Samboja beats Mruttu to win Taita Taveta governor seat:

Journalist Granton Samboja has floored Governor John Mruttu in the Taita Taveta governor race.

Samboja who is a first timer in politics trounced political bigwigs like Thomas Mwadeghu, Dan Mwazo and incumbent John Mruttu in the race that he won with 40,764 votes.

He was declared the winner by county IEBC manager Phestus Mucheke at the Mwatate county tallying center on Thursday night.

Samboja was running on a Wiper ticket after he was forced out of the Jubilee party to pave way for Dan Mwazo.

His supporters broke into song and dance immediately he was pronounced a winner.

IEBC to announce presidential results today, says Chebukati:

The IEBC will today announce the results of the presidential candidates, ending days of anxious waiting.

The commission is expected to declare President Uhuru Kenyatta, who, according to the electoral agency’s online transmission portal, has been ahead of NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga with 1.3 million votes.

Uhuru had 8,104,350 votes against Raila’s 6,704,589 votes in a race dubbed a 2013 rematch between the two scions of the country’s founding fathers.

NASA had disputed the portal results terming them fake and a fraud.

Business Daily

Baloobhai Patel sells two million Flame Tree shares:

Billionaire investor Baloobhai Patel has sold two million shares in trading and manufacturing company Flame Tree Group, earning millions of shillings.

Mr Patel held 933,939 shares of the firm listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange in December 2016, down from three million the year before, according to the company’s latest annual report.

The shares sold have a current market value of Sh10.7 million, based on Flame Tree’s closing price of Sh5.15 on Thursday.

Mr Patel’s stake in the company dropped to 0.58 per cent from 1.87 per cent as his ranking on the list of its top investors declined to seventh place from second.

Renewed activity in financial markets as normalcy returns:

Financial markets Thursday showed signs of renewed activity as life returned to the streets of Nairobi, two days after the General Election.

Turnover at the Nairobi bourse rose by a quarter from Wednesday’s Sh166 million and the shilling remained stable against the dollar having been quoted at an average of 103.95 (103.90/104), same as Wednesday’s rate.

The Central Bank of Kenya’s indicative rate was also unchanged at 103.90 units to the dollar.

Equities turnover at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), rose to Sh207.2 million—from Sh166.6 million on Wednesday — indicating that investors were slowly returning to trade after keeping away the day before.

Thika-based Jungle Nuts founder secures MP seat:

Founder of the Thika-based macadamia processor Jungle Nuts has secured the town’s MP seat, marking a successful shift from business to politics.

Patrick Wainana, who serves as the company’s chief executive, garnered 58,286 votes in Tuesday’s elections, flooring the incumbent, Jubilee’s Alice Ng’ang’a, who got 50,115 votes.

Mr Wainana, who won Nation Media Group’s Top 100 mid-sized companies’ survey in 2011, was vying for the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate after he failed to clinch the Jubilee ticket in the primaries.

The Business Daily was unable to get through to Mr Wainana by the time of going to press and it was not immediately clear whether he will hand over the running of his business interests to another person.