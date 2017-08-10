Sports highlights – August 10 2017 – KPL postpones weekend matches

KPL postpones its weekend matches

The Kenyan Premier League has postponed 20 matches that were slated for this weekend due to the ongoing electioneering process. Most KPL teams’ technical staff and players travelled to various parts of the country to vote. And with the results for the presidential race still trickling in, the league organisers decided to reschedule the fixtures. In a statement, KPL said the matches would resume next Wednesday, with the postponed fixtures reconsidered for later in the year. “Following consultations with the chairmen of Kenya Premier League clubs, the 2017 KPL season Round 20 matches have been postponed,” read the statement.

Eunice Sum withdraws from World Championships over illness

Former world 800 metres champion Eunice Sum said she has been forced to withdraw from the world athletics championships due to illness. Sum, was scheduled to race in the 800m heats on Thursday. “I thought I would be in good shape for the qualifying rounds on Thursday, but this rain has affected me and I cannot run tomorrow,” Sum said. Kenya’s team manager Nicholas Kipsang Maswai, however, said. “I can confirm that Sum has been under medication, but we hope and pray that she will be fine tomorrow for the race. She has not informed me as the team manager about her withdrawal.” .South Africa’s Olympic champion Castor Semenya, who won bronze in the 1500 on Monday, was the favourite to reclaim the world title she won in 2009.

Javelin Champion Yego aims for gold in tonight’s final

World javelin champion Julius Yego has to beat his best when he gets into action in the Men’s javelin final at IAAF World Athletics Championships at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London, England. He has not been in his best form though, basking in 87.97m posted at Nyayo Stadium during the national trials. He takes on Germans Johannes Vetter (94.44m) and Olympic champion Thomas Rohler (93.90m). But the showdown promises to be a Germanic equivalent of the great Coe-Ovett rivalry of the late 1970s and early 1980s–only with spears, not middle distance mastery. The way the jousting for javelin supremacy between Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler has been developing this year, it may take something approaching Jan Zelezny’s outlandish world record to ultimately settle their battle for global pre-eminence.