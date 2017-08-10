Newspaper highlights – August 10 2017 – Police arrest IEBC staff over illegal possession of ballot boxes

Daily Nation

23-year-old Student wins MP seat:

A 23-year-old independent candidate is the next Igembe South MP after he was declared winner Thursday morning.

Mr John Paul Mwirigi, a Bachelor of Education student at Mt Kenya University won after garnering 18, 867 against Jubilee’s Rufus Miriti, who had 15, 411 votes.

Other candidates, who were seasoned politicians include Mwenda Mzalendo (7,695), Kubai Mutuma (6,331) and Raphael Muriungi (2,278) votes.

Mr Mwirigi, who could be the youngest elected MP, did not have a flashy campaign.

He said he has been campaigning on foot by visiting homesteads before he received support from boda boda riders.

Police arrest IEBC staff over illegal possession of ballot boxes:

The announcement of results for various elective seats in Kilgoris constituency, Narok County, was marred by delays and arrests, which almost crippled the process.

Tallying was temporarily halted after a presiding officer, his deputy and a police officer were arrested with ballot papers in a house.

Mr George Akumu, the presiding officer for Endoinyo Nkopit polling station and his deputy, Ms Sarah Yiamat Leperon, were seized in Milimani estate in Kilgoris town.

Trans Mara West director of criminal investigations David Njogu said the two were in the company of Mr Pius Otieno, an Administration police officer.

Two independent candidates win governor seats:

Senator Mohamed Kuti and MP Ndiritu Muriithi will make history by becoming the first independent candidates to win governor seats.

Mr Kuti is ahead of his rivals in the Isiolo gubernatorial race with 20,348 votes in 178 out of 195 polling stations counted so far.

His closest opponent, incumbent Governor Godana Doyo of Party for Development and Reforms, is second with 13640 votes.

The veteran politician, who has served twice as Isiolo North MP, has so far garnered 20,054 in 173 out of 195 polling stations in the county.

If he triumphs, the 53-year-old politician will have an enviable history of having been elected four consecutive times.

The Standard

Concede defeat – Joyce Laboso tells Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto:

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso has asked Governor Isaac Ruto to concede defeat. Laboso said that from yesterday’s provisional results, the people of Bomet County had spoken. She urged Ruto to respect the verdict of the people.

“I expect Governor Ruto to concede defeat.The people of Bomet have spoken. We have a responsibility to heed the voices of the electorate,” said Laboso yesterday morning at her home in Sotik.

Laboso said the governor’s continued silence over the unfolding results is creating anxiety among the electorate.

“The people of Bomet are waiting for Ruto to come out and concede defeat. His long silence is only building up tension,” Laboso added.

NASA supporters block major roads as they protest over presidential election results:

Two people have been shot dead and three others wounded in Mathare Number Ten as police battled protesters in Mathare slum.

Protesters took to the streets in parts of the slum to protest at provisional results that were aired yesterday morning.

Some protesters took advantage of the absence of police in the area to attack and rob pedestrians, locking up parts of the slum for hours.

Journalists who went to cover the violence were not spared as they were stoned and chased away. They protesters shouted that the electoral agency was ‘cooking’ figures.

NASA demands removal of unlawful ‘results’ from IEBC website:

NASA has demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) immediately halt streaming of the ‘so- called’ provisional presidential election results.

In a statement to the press, NASA said they are pleased with Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s assurance that the Commission will investigate the hacking and results transmission issues that NASA has identified as the cause of the distortions in the posted figures.

The Alliance insisted that the only results that should be posted are those verified and backed by Form 34, which contains the signatures of parties’ agents at the polling sites; results transmitted on any other basis have no lawful foundation since Form 34 is part of the verification documents.

The Star

CS Matiang’i warns against causing panic through social media:

The state has warned social media users against posting statements that may be a threat to security.

Acting Interior CS Fred Matiang’i yesterday said some information passed through social media platforms is causing tension.

Matiang’i briefed the media for the first time yesterday since Kenyans went to the polls in the hotly contested Tuesday General Election.

“I ask every Kenyan to reject any incitement to cause chaos or report any suspicious activities to the police,” he said.

The briefing by the CS came amid rising tension after NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the elections had been rigged.

It’s not over yet for Kingi after IEBC puts tallying of Kilifi results on hold:

Vote tallying and announcement of the August 8 election results have been suspended indefinitely in Kilifi County.

This was after losers arrested three IEBC officials with elections materials at a bar in Kaloleni constituency on Wednesday.

Drama unfolded after the team from Jubilee Party, KADU Asili, and Wiper got information of some IEBC officials allegedly rigging the polls.

The team stormed one of the rooms in Lagos bar where the alleged rigging was being executed.

Jubilee Governor Candidate Gideon Mung’aro, KADU Asili’s Kazungu Kambi, Senator candidate Lucas Maitha, and Kilifi South MP Mustafa Idd were present.

IEBC opts for manual check of Forms 34A:

NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga’s claim the electoral system was hacked sent the IEBC into ‘manual’ mode yesterday as chairman Wafula Chebukati asked to check crucial forms 34A.

Raila also released results of his own parallel tallying centre, showing he won 8.1 million votes against President Uhuru Kenyatta’ 7.2 million. On Wednesday night, IEBC provisional figures gave Uhuru 7.9 million and Raila 6.5 million votes.

The 34A forms were being compared last night with what was transmitted from polling stations, reflected in form 34A, and then posted on the IEBC portal as provisional presidential results.

Business Daily

Ministry takes the war against drug-resistant bacteria online:

Drug resistance is an ever evolving challenge for health officials, medics and governments alike. New strains of diseases tend to pop up every other day.

Technology is playing a key role in combating some of these challenges. The government has set up an online portal to track drug resistance in the country.

The platform, dubbed Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System, will enable the Ministry of Health (MoH) to collect data on different types of bacteria which have developed resistance to antibiotics used for treating ailments they cause.

The information captured by this system — currently in the final stages of completion — will also offer insight into commonly used antibiotics which are no longer effective in disease control.

Vodacom completes purchase of 35pc Safaricom stake:

Vodacom has finalised the acquisition of a 35 per cent stake in Kenya’s leading telecoms firm Safaricom after the South African firm received all regulatory approvals.

The transaction, valued at about Sh266.6 billion, has seen Vodacom buy the interest from its parent firm Vodafone, a British multinational.

The transaction received the backing of Vodacom’s largest institutional investor— South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation — in June.

Vodacom’s minority shareholders also approved the deal on July 18, leaving Kenyan and South African regulators as the last hurdle for shares transfer to be completed.

Kenya’s power imports from Uganda up 281pc:

Kenya’s electricity imports from Uganda have grown 281 per cent in the six months to June as drought cut local generation of hydro-electric power by a third or 615.69 million kilowatt hours.

Kenya imported 131.6 million kilowatt hours (kWh) from Uganda in the first half of this year compared to 34.5 million units in the same period last year — marking a 281 per cent growth, according to official data.

This is a departure from last year when Kenya cut by half electricity imports from Uganda following the injection of the additional 280 megawatts geothermal power into the national grid in late 2015.