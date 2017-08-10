Musila concedes defeat in Kitui Gubernatorial race

Kitui Gubernatorial candidate Senator David Musila has conceded defeat after results showed that he was trailing Narc’s Charity Ngilu.
According to IEBC provisional results Charity Ngilu has 162773 votes, Senator Musila who is running as independent candidate has 108701 votes per cent and while incumbent Governor Julius Malombe has 71903 votes.
In his conceding defeat statement, Musila asked Kitui people to support the governor elect Charity Ngilu and thanked the more 108,000 people who voted for for him.
"….. those votes did not translate to victory and I therefore concede defeat and ask the people of Kitui County to support the Governor Elect Hon Charity Kaluki Ngilu as our Governor. My advise to Governor Julius Makau Malombe to do likewise, accept the results and allow the people of Kitui County to heal and move on."
