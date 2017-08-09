Sports highlights – August 9 2017 – Norovirus outbreak plagues IAAF Championships in London

Kipruto delivers Kenya’s third gold in IAAF London Championships:

22-year-old Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto showcased a spectacular performance on Tuesday to deliver Kenya’s third gold medal at the London IAAF World Championships.

Kipruto won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold in a compelling duel against Moroccan Soufiane Elbakkali to continue Kenya’s dominance in the discipline.

Kipruto clocked 8min 14.12 sec, with Elbakkali taking silver at 0.37sec and Jager bronze (8:15.53).

Two-time Olympics Champion and four-time World Champion Ezekiel Kemboi finished 11th in the race clocking 8:29:38 while Commonwealth Games silver medalist Jairus Birech finished just behind him in 8:32.90.

Spanish giants Barca hunt Liverpool’s Coutinho to replace Neymar:

Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho whom they view as the perfect replacement for Brazilian forward Neymar who recently joined French side Paris St Germain.

The Spanish giants have sent a three-man delegation to London to try to negotiate a €100 million (Ksh13.51 billion) transfer by the end of the week.

However, Liverpool continue to insist the player is not for sale and that he remains committed to the Kop cause.

Reports claim that the 25-year-old has told Klopp and the Liverpool management of his desire to leave Anfield though he does not want an acrimonious exit.

Norovirus outbreak plagues IAAF Championships in London:

A highly virulent Norovirus outbreak has plagued the IAAF World Championships in London. Public Health England confirmed the outbreak of the highly contagious virus at the Tower Hotel which is hosting athletes.

The virus causes vomiting, diarrhea, a low-grade fever, aches and abdominal pain.

In a statement, the Local Organizing Committee said,”Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff. In addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained.”

Botswana’s Isaac Makwala was on Tuesday barred from competing in the Men’s 400m finals after he depicted symptoms of the virus.