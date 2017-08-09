Raila: The fraud Jubilee has perpetuated on Kenyans surpasses any level of voter theft in our country’s history

Hackers altered results in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal in all six elective positions across the 47 counties, Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has claimed.

"The fraud Jubilee has perpetuated on Kenyans surpasses any level of voter theft in our country’s history. This time we caught them." NASA flag bearer and Presidential aspirant, Raila Odinga

The Commission earlier defended provisional presidential results and rejected a demand by Raila’s National Super Alliance (NASA) to stop transmitting them.

NASA’s request was made at a meeting with top officers and members of IEBC as President Uhuru Kenyatta built a lead of 1.2 million votes over Raila Odinga.

NASA leaders today refused to name the source of their election rigging allegations, saying that they must protect their sources.

In a statement issued this morning, Odinga said the NASA tally of election Form 34As indicates that he has 8.1 million votes while Uhuru Kenyatta has 7 million

Meanwhile, in Nairobi Johnson Sakaja of the Jubilee party has so far secured 51 % of the votes for the Nairobi Senatorial seat. Edwin Sifuna of ODM has 42% of the tally.