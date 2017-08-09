Newspaper summaries-August 9 2017

Daily Nation

Drivers to undergo mandatory medical tests

Drivers will now be required to undergo a medical examination and undertake a retest after every nine years in order to be allowed back on the roads. The new curriculum developed by the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) indicates that all licences will be renewed annually or as may be specified for a period of nine years from the date of issuance and on the 10th year, the driver will be required to undergo a medical examination and undertake a retest. “All drivers above the age of 70 years shall be required to produce a medical fitness report annually before renewal of their driving licences,” adds the curriculum that will take effect in October.

Lt-Gen Leonard Ngondi takes over as head of joint force

The heads of the United Nations and the African Union Commission on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lt-Gen Leonard Muriuki Ngondi as commander of the joint UN-AU force in Sudan’s Darfur region. Lt-Gen Ngondi currently serves as commandant of Kenya’s National Defence College. He commanded the Kenyan Army from 2015 to 2016. The 57-year-old native of Kirinyaga County “has had a distinguished career with the Kenyan Defence Forces, spanning over 39 years”, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Police unhurt as chopper makes emergency landing

The Nyanza region security team escaped unhurt after their helicopter made an emergency landing in Migori County. The team was carrying out surveillance in the afternoon when the mishap occured at a farm in Rapogi, Uriri sub-county. Police say the chopper, model 5Y-SFA, was flying to Migori when it developed mechanical problem. The team had successfully visited Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties. Mr Joseph Nthenge, the county police commandant, said all the occupants disembarked safely. The team from Nairobi sent to repair the chopper was not successful in carrying out their task. The first attempted take-off after ‘repair’ failed.

The Standard

Trade spat cuts Kenya exports to Tanzania by 33pc

The quantity of goods that Kenya sells to Tanzania has sharply reduced this year, indicating that a spat between the two countries is affecting cross-border business. The latest government data shows that Kenya’s exports to its neighbour reduced by a third in the first five months of this year, a trend that is likely to be sustained throughout 2017 if efforts to resolve diplomatic and trade rows are not successful. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data on the economy show that the value of the exports dipped by 33 per cent to Sh8.2 billion between January and May, compared to Sh12.5 billion last year.

Why is throat cancer holding Kenyans by the neck

Kenya is reporting the highest throat cancer cases in the world, a new study has revealed. And medical experts are also baffled by the disease’s highly selective behaviour. The study shows it is affecting younger people only in some parts of Kenya while its distribution is almost equally between the sexes, which contradicts known trends elsewhere. The research indicates that throat cancer is concentrating in specific geographical areas, ethnic communities and even families.

Why HIV is becoming a death sentence again

More than 13,000 Kenyans on HIV medication are staring at what doctors say are preventable deaths due to treatment failure. In a survey done at Médecins Sans Frontiers’ (MSF) 200 bed hospital in Homa Bay County, the charity noted that half of the patients are no longer responding to treatment. “Up to 40 per cent of these are dying, a third of them within 48 hours of admission,” MSF told the ninth IAS Conference on HIV Science in Paris, France last week.

The Star

Implement gender rule in your states first, EU told

Outgoing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday lashed out at European Union election observers for demanding answers on Kenya’s inability to realise the two-thirds gender rule. “As you all know, Rome was not built in a day. We have tried to pass this rule although it was a bit late. We need to begin early if possible. However, whenever my US friends tell us to implement the gender principle, I always encourage them that you should also improve on the issue since you have been independent for more than 246 years,” Muturi said.

State woos private sector to invest in sisal

The government will make it easy for investors to put their money in the sisal sector, Agriculture CS Willy Bett has said. He encouraged the private sector to set up facilities to process sisal. Bett said the ministry will launch a programme to improve sisal varieties, build capacity and link small-scale farmers to markets. “Sisal farming is dominated by large-scale farmers and currently, they are not expanding. We need to revive the industry to its glorious days like in 1972, when it was the second foreign exchange earner after coffee,” Bett said.

Body of Nyeri lawyer found dangling from rafter in his house

A prominent Nyeri lawyer — who enforced professional standards and regulations — apparently committed suicide in his house. The Law Society of Kenya, Nyeri county vice chairman Muthui Kimani, 44, was found dead in his rental house in King’ong’o estate near Nyeri town. He was an enforcer of professional regulations. His body was found dangling from a ceiling in the empty room by tenants on Monday morning. Residents and Nyeri lawyers jammed the scene after learning about the incident. Nyeri Central police boss Muinde Kioko said Kimani used a sisal rope to hang himself on Sunday night.

Business Daily

Pay-TV firm Zuku raises Internet service prices

Internet and pay-TV service provider Zuku has announced price increments of up to Sh300 for its fibre packages effective September 8 in a bid to cushion the business from increasing operating costs. Zuku, which is owned by Wananchi Group, now says that its slowest Internet package (2Mbps) will cost subscribers Sh1,299 per month while the fastest (250Mbps) will go for Sh19,999 per month. The firm, which also increased its subscription fees a year ago by as much as Sh2,000, says the price increase will impact nine bouquets while four others will remain unchanged.

Tourism boom at Coast as SGR ferries visitors

Coast tourism is registering a rebound in earnings with Madaraka Express — the standard gauge railway train — having ferried 200,000 local and international travellers between Mombasa and Nairobi since inception. Kenya Tourism Board chief executive Betty Radier said hotel bed occupancy was currently at 80 per cent compared to past years when June to August bookings were hardly 50 per cent. She said the passenger rail service had seen emergence of a new segment of holidaymakers that range from domestic to international tourists. The CEO said the wildebeest migration at the Maasai Mara National Reserve and increased direct chartered flights from Poland, Italy and Oman had also helped shore up the numbers.

Social investors inject Sh180m into off-grid power

Kenya has raised Sh180 million from social impact investors to expand off-grid connections for rural populations over the past year. A report on crowd-funding for energy access by not-for-profit organisation Energy4Impact Africa showed private companies implementing low-cost alternative renewable energy projects in Kenya, conducted 2,000 campaigns on the Kiva crowd funding platform. The report says participating off-grid companies raised funds to buy solar equipment directly from manufacturers which, they brought to Kenya and sold at subsidised prices on a pay-as-you-go model.