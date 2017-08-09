News highlights – August 9 2017 – UN appoints Kenya’s Lt-Gen Leonard Ngondi to head Darfur joint force

UN appoints Kenya’s Lt-Gen Leonard Ngondi to head Darfur joint force:

The heads of United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) Commission have appointed Lt-Gen Leonard Muriuki Ngondi to head the UN-AU force in Darfur, Sudan.

The Unions announced the appointment of Lt-Gen Ngondi, who currently the commandant at Kenya’s National Defence, College on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old soldier will take head a force of nearly 20,000 uniformed personnel.the UN termed Le-Gen Ngondi as having had “a distinguished career with the Kenyan Defence Forces, spanning over 39 years”.

The UN Security Council voted in June to gradually reduce the force, known as Unamid, by at least 30 per cent beginning next year.

Police escape unhurt as copter makes emergency landing in Migori:

A team of security personnel from Migori County escaped unhurt after their helicopter, model 5Y-SFA, made an emergency landing at a farm in Rapogi on Tuesday afternoon.

The team was carrying out surveillance in the area when the helicopter developed mechanical problems forcing the pilot to make the emergency landing.

Migori County police commandant Joseph Nthenge said the occupants of the copter were able to disembark safely.

Efforts by a technical team from Nairobi to repair the plane proved futile after the first attempt to take off after the repair failed.

13 perish, 175 injured in China earthquake:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit China’s mountainous southwest Sichuan province late on Tuesday, claiming the lives of 13 people and leaving another 175 injured.

The quake hit a sparsely populated area 200 km (120 miles) northwest of the city of Guangyuan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Reports by the Sichuan government indicate that six tourists are among those who perished while another 100 tourists have been trapped by a landslide following the quake.

Another quake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck the northwestern region of Xinjiang about 1240 miles away on Wednesday morning. No casualties have been reported from the second quake.