Sports highlights August 7 2017 – Nice to sign Dutch star Wesley Sneijder:

Two-time Tour de France champion Contador set for retirement:

Alberto Contador is set to draw the curtains on professional cycling after the forthcoming Vuelta a Espana which commenceson August 19.

Contador, 34, won the Tour de France in 2007 and 2009 but was stripped of the ’09 title after he tested positive for doping.

The Spaniard, who started professional cycling in 2003, is also one of the six riders to have won all three Grand Tours- the Tour de France, Vuelta and Giro d’Italia.

On his Instagram page, Contador wrote, “I don’t think there is a better farewell than the home race in my home country.”

Nice to sign Dutch star Wesley Sneijder:

French Ligue 1 side, Nice, is inching closer to closing the deal on Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer.

33-year-old Sneijder left Galatasaray at the end of the season last year.

Hinting at the almost done deal, Nice announced via a tweet that Sneijder had arrived in France for a medical before sealing the deal.

In recent years Nice have signed a series of high-profile names, including Italy striker Mario Balotelli.

Sneijder, who played in the 2010 World Cup final for the Netherlands and has won league titles in four countries, is expected to sign a contract on Monday.

Tuilagi, Solomona dismissed from England’s rugby training camp:

England rugby players, Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona, have been dismissed from the training camp over what the Rugby Football Union termed as ‘team-culture issues’.

This comes just days after England Coach Eddie Jones said that he was ready to pick Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi.

The three-day training camp at Teddington, Middlesex was due to be finalized on Monday.

England head coach Eddie Jones said last week he would be prepared to pick Tuilagi as early as the autumn internationals in November.

The 26-year-old has not played for England since March 2016, and has been out of action since January because of a knee injury.