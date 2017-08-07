Sports highlights August 7 2017 – Kirui delivers Kenya’s first gold medal at London IAAF World Championships

South Korea’s Kim wins maiden title at Women’s British Open:

South Korean In-Kyung Kim secured her maiden major title through a two-stroke victory at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Despite the wet and breezy weather, Kim took a six-shot lead into the final round and never lost her overnight advantage, posting a one-under 71.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff fired a joint-low round-of-the-week 64 to take the runners-up spot, with Georgia Hall ending in a share of third alongside Michelle Wie and Caroline Masson.

“I feel quite uplifted, I have to say because I really didn’t expect to win this week,” said Kim who won her first major in her 47th attempt.

Kirui delivers Kenya’s first gold medal at IAAF World Campionships:

34 year old Geoffrey Kirui won Kenya’s first gold medal in the men’s marathon at the ongoing IAAF World Championships in London, Britain.

Kirui braved a compelling duel against Ethiopia’s Tairt Tola clocking 2:08.27 ahed of Tola’s 2:09.49.

The 2017 Boston Marathon winner took lead of the race at the 35km mark maintaining it to the finish line.

Feale counterpart Edna Kiplagat settled for a silver medal after losing her quest for gold to Kenyan born Bahrainian Rose Chelimo in the women’s marathon.

Chelimo, 28, clocked 2:27.11 seconds, with Kenya’s 37-year-old champion of 2011 and 2013, Kiplagat, clocking 2:27.18 for second.

Netherlands scoop women’s Euro 2017 title in 3-2 victory against Denmark:

Netherlands beat Denmark in a thrilling 3-2 victory on their home soil to clinch their first major women’s international tile in the Euro 2017 final.

Nadia Nadim’s penalty gave Denmark an early lead but Arsenal star Vivianne Midiema’s goal soon levelled it for the Dutch.

Lieke Marten’s 20-yard finish put the host the led but but Denmark’s Pernille Harder slotted in to equalise.

Dutch captain Sherida Spitse blasted in a free-kick to make it 3-2, and Miedema sealed a historic triumph late on.

The Netherlands had never reached the final of a major tournament, with their previous best performance coming when they reached the semi-finals of the 2009 European Championships.