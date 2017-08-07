Newspaper summaries-August 7 2017

Daily Nation

Fears of sugar mills collapse as Kenya opens import doors

The recent opening of the duty free sugar import window could be the final nail in the coffin of local millers. The May 2017 gazette that permitted cheaper imports without restrictions on the quantity or on specific importers has now sent shockwaves to local industries as it emerges that several sugar shiploads are headed to Mombasa port this month alone. Next month, the quota management for European Union sugar production will end, leaving Kenya — which now accepts imports from outside the Common Market for East and Central Africa (Comesa) markets — further exposed to more cheap sugar.

Kenyan students to benefit from Airbus engineering training

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has picked Kenya and Nigeria as the next beneficiaries of a global training programme for school-children looking to pursue a career in engineering. The interactive programme, dubbed Airbus Little Engineer (ALE), is dedicated to educating and helping students aged between 10 and 16 understand and appreciate science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Airbus is targeting to impact about 3,000 students in the two countries. The Kenyan chapter will be run in collaboration with Travelling Telescope, a company that educates children across the country about astronomy through school visits and public events.

Report discloses Kenya’s disease preparedness

Kenya is not prepared to handle a pandemic, a World Bank report has revealed, citing failure to take the necessary steps to withstand an attack as the key reason. The report said that Kenya has not gone through two external evaluations in its readiness to face pandemics. The diseases in question would be those that affect humans only such as cholera or those from animals to human beings — zoonoses — such as Ebola and avian flu. Organization says that 60 per cent of the pathogens that cause infectious diseases in human beings come from animals.

The Standard

Kenya Meat Commission’s Sh3.4 billion upgrade begins

Rehabilitation of two of Kenya’s largest meat abattoirs operated by the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) at Kibarani in Mombasa and Athi River has started. The upgrade, expected to cost Sh3.4 million, is expected to modernise and automate the two meat processing plants. KMC is the biggest and most modern licensed meat processor in East and Central Africa as well as in the Horn of Africa. Speaking in Mombasa at the weekend, KMC Managing Commissioner Joseph Learamo said a Turkey-based firm had already carried out a survey on the technical work to be carried out at the two facilitates. Mr Learamo said the Kibarani plant would be rehabilitated at a cost of Sh600 million while the upgrade of the Athi River one would cost Sh2.4 billion.

East African Portland Cement Company gets exclusive power line

The East African Portland Cement Company, Kenya Power, and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company have commissioned a 220/66KV line dedicated to the cement maker’s power needs. This is expected to enhance efficiency at the firm’s Athi River plant. The power line is also expected to ease reliance on the Athi River-Salama feeder power line. East African Portland Cement Managing Director Simon Peter ole Nkeri said the investment would enhance product availability and improve the firm’s competitiveness.

Research: Crowdfunding boosts solar uptake

Research: Crowdfunding boosts solar uptake By James Wanzala | Published Mon, August 7th 2017 at 00:00, Updated August 6th 2017 at 19:34 GMT +3 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Crowdfunding photo:courtesy A new study has highlighted the importance of crowdfunding in raising finance for energy needs around the world. Energy 4 Impact’s latest instalment in a series of reports from its Crowd Power Program on energy access-related crowdfunding in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia said the strongest growth has been identified in debt and equity crowdfunding. The Crowd Power: Can the Crowd Close the Financing Gap? Gap report examines the role and use of crowdfunding by start-ups and non-profits raising capital.

The Star

Court lifts bond of cop who appeared drunk in a hearing

A week ago a senior police officer showed up in court drunk, incoherent and unable to testify. He was instructed to pay Sh50,000 bond. On Wednesday, however, chief inspector Biot Wafula came to the court sober and testified before Nakuru principal magistrate Joe Omido. The magistrate lifted the bond. Omido said Wafula was sober and articulate in his testimony, compared to his performance on July 26. Wafula testified in the trial of accused Joshua Waiganjo, an accused police imposter. He also testified against former Rift Valley police boss John M’Mbijiwe and Anti-Stock Theft Unit commandant Remy Ngugi. The two are facing abuse of office charges in relation to Waiganjo’s illegal recruitment and operations within the police force.

Bomu Hospital kicks out cholera patient, sends him to Coast Provincial

Bomu Hospital in Mombasa has refused to admit a cholera patient. The hospital said it cannot treat Simon Barno and said he should be transferred to Coast Provincial General Hospital. Barno, an employee of Buzeki Enterprise Ltd fell ill on Friday and was admitted at a private hospital in Maungu. The track driver’s health continued to deteriorate and doctors suggested he be transferred a well-equipped hospital. “The medics said they can’t attend to him and he should be transferred to Coast General. According to Bomu, it is as if cholera cases can only be handled from specific places,” an individual aware of the development, and who spoke in confidence, said. She said Barno’s workmate have been ordered to check him out, even though he has health cover.

Toronto man describes harrowing detainment, deportation from Kenya

A dinner outing turned into a scene from an action movie on Friday night when Toronto man Andreas Katsouris was swarmed in a Nairobi street by men who detained him, took his cell phones and demanded he take them to a colleague. “I was on my way to dinner on Friday night when five or six tough looking guys wearing street clothes surrounded me, and then pretty soon there were a dozen of them,” Katsouris said. “I saw one of their cell phones and there was a photo of me on it. They said they had been looking for me.” The men, who identified themselves as police, asked Katsouris to bring them to his American co-worker, John Aristotle Phillips. He was given only a few minutes to call his wife before his two phones and laptop were taken from him, he told the Star over the phone, from Delft, Netherlands where he has since been reunited with his wife and daughter.

Business Daily

Lawyers fault KRA plan of deactivating PINs:

Legal experts have faulted the taxman’s announcement that he will deactivate the Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) of non-compliant taxpayers, terming it illegal. Lawyers said holding a tax PIN is the right of every citizen that cannot be taken away by fiat without following due process. “KRA does not issue PINs to citizens as a favour but as provided for in law, in the same way the Department of Registration of Persons issues Identity Cards or Passports,” said Nairobi lawyer Nashon Aluoka. “It is an instrument that every adult needs to transact the business of life and meet their obligations as citizens and can only be taken away as provided for in law or through a court order,” he said.

National Oil acting chief executive confirmed:

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya has confirmed interim boss Mary Jane Mwangi as chief executive after acting for a year. The State-owned firm said Ms Mwangi was ranked top in the interview and will now head the firm for three years effective August 1. “She is expected to drive change, lead and build a competitive fully integrated oil and gas firm,” said Samuel Gakunga, acting chairman at Nock. Ms Mwangi took over the leadership of Nock following the acrimonious exit of Sumayya Hassan-Athmani in July 2016. The incoming chief executive was previously the general manager in charge of downstream operations – marketing, distribution, and retail of products.

US trade official urges Kenya to rethink ban on second-hand clothes

A senior US trade official on Thursday urged three East African Community countries to “revisit” their collective ban on used-clothing imports. Arguments in support of the ban put forward by Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda “are not supported by data or research,” said Ms Constance Hamilton, acting assistant US trade representative for Africa. Ms Hamilton’s comments seemed to suggest that the Trump administration is siding with a US business association that claims the three countries are in violation of eligibility criteria for the preferential trade programme known as Agoa. The African Growth and Opportunities Act stipulates that participating countries must eliminate “barriers to US trade” or be making progress in that direction.