News highlights August 7 2017 – NTSA to roll out new curriculum for training drivers

NTSA to roll out new curriculum for training drivers:

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is set to unveil a new curriculum for training and testing drivers.

The new curriculum, which has already been developed, is set for release in October 2017.

Before a student is issued with a driving licence, they will be required to undergo 24 to 160 hours of training, depending on the category.

NTSA Director-General Francis Meja said on Sunday that driving school instructors are undergoing training on the new curriculum to enable them equip their students with the necessary skills.

“Other handbooks developed to guide trainees at driving schools include the Highway Code, as well as learner’s handbooks for light and professional drivers, truck drivers and motorcycle riders,” Mr Meja said.

Lions kill herder at Nairobi National Park:

A herder was on Monday morning killed by two lions after they descended on him at the Nairobi National Park.

The herder who was identified as Weldon Kirui was among eight herders who had trespassed into the park and have since been detained for illegal grazing.

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials said that the lions attacked and killed the 18-year-old man before eating him up.

Only the head, legs and ribs were recovered from the scene.

Langata police boss Elijah Mwangi said the remains were taken to the mortuary. Mwangi said the other herders were arrested and detained for illegal grazing within the park.

Mombasa hospital rejects cholera patient:

Bomu hospital in Mombasa is alleged to have turned away a cholera patient saying they ‘can’t handle him’.

The hospital refused to admit Mr Simon Barno and instead instructed that he be transferred to the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH).

Barno, an employee of Buzeki Enterprise Ltd, fell ill on Friday and was admitted at a private hospital in Maungu.

When his health deteriorated, the doctors requested that Barno be transferred to better equipped health care facility.

On arriving at Bomu, the hospital refused to admit him. Barno’s workmate was ordered to immediately and take him to CPGH.

Seven calls to Bomu’s two lines went unanswered. CPGH chief administrator Iqbal Khandwalla said he could not comment on the incidence.