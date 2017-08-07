Kenya Railways Introduces New Security Features For Madaraka Express Tickets

Kenya Railways has announced that starting Wednesday, August 9, 2017 all tickets for the Madaraka Express will bear the names and National ID (or Passport Number) of passengers to whom they are issued. In this regard all passengers looking to purchase tickets will be required to provide their full names and National Identity Card Number when purchasing their ticket.

In addition, those purchasing bulk tickets will be required to provide the full list of passengers who intend to travel along with their National Identity Card Number or Passport numbers.

Subsequently, all passengers who purchase tickets to travel on the Madaraka Express will be required to present their ticket along with their original National ID or Passport to enable them access the station and board the train as part of the check-in process. All minors will likewise have tickets bearing their names, however, the ticket will indicate that the bearer is a “child” as opposed to outlining their identification details.

In addition to purchasing tickets at the stipulated termini, those who wish to purchase tickets can also use the customer service call-in option, via 0709388888 upon which they will receive M-Pesa payment details. The line is active daily between 7 am to 4 pm.

‘Kenya Railways is working with the Operator, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to make the system more efficient and accessible. Members of the public are therefore advised not to obtain tickets from any third party sources or on platforms outside those provided by the Corporation,’ said Kenya Railways Managing Director in a statement.

Kenya Railways is also working on an online purchase and payment system in order to improve efficacy of the ticketing process.Any existing online booking sites and mobile applications are not part of the Kenya Railways system. The online module will also incorporate the use of mobile applications and USSD codes to make it accessible to all members of the public.