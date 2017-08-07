Jumia e-commerce and Jumia Market merge to focus on growth

Africa’s number one online retailer Jumia has announced a merger between two of its entities; Jumia (e-commerce) and Jumia Market in a bid to boost its growth and strengthen the group’s presence in Kenya.

According to Sam Chappatte, Jumia Kenya’s Managing Director, the integration of Jumia Market platform into Jumia’s e-commerce operations will allow the Group to focus its attention on projects with the highest possible return on investment.

"Our growth ambition for the next 18 months is very aggressive. We are building on the current momentum in the business, having hit our highest ever sales month in July, but have a lot to do. The decision to merge our business units will strengthen our ability to provide customers and suppliers with a better service, and to focus our team’s efforts on our most exciting projects." Jumia Kenya MD, Sam Chappatte

Jumia Group is the e-commerce market leader in Africa. Business units under the Jumia umbrella brand in Kenya include Jumia (ecommerce), Jumia Travel, Jumia House and Jumia Food.