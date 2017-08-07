Business highlights August 7 2017 – SGR staff lose valuables worth Ksh5 million in early morning robbery

Schneider unveils new electric lab at Don Bosco Institute:

Global specialist in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, in partnership with the Salesian Don Bosco Foundation in Kenya has unveiled the new electrical laboratory at Don Bosco Boys Town Technical Institute in Nairobi.

The new lab is aimed at promoting vocational energy training for young men. The project involved renovation of the existing electric lab and integration of a solar energy module.

The project is as a result of a partnership signed in May between the energy solutions firm and the Salesian Don Bosco Foundation East Africa to refurbish three Don Bosco training centres in Kenya.

Government dismisses rumours of defective Likoni Ferry:

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macaharia has dispelled as baseless rumours reports claiming that the new MV Jambo ferry was not safe for use.

Macharia said that the Turkey-built vessel meets international standard and hence poses no danger at all to the users.

“The new ferry has been certified by an internationally accredited body and I want to confirm to you today that the new ferry is safe for use and the rumours about its safety are not true,” said Macharia.

The High Court in Mombasa had issued an order temporarily restraining the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) from conducting sea testing of the ferry.

SGR staff lose valuables worth Ksh5 million in an early morning robbery:

Police in Nairobi are investigating an incidence in which four Chinese standard gauge railway (SGR) workers were robbed of cash and valuables worth more than Ksh5 million.

The Thursday night robbery happened at their Wu Yi villa in Karen suburb.

It is alleged that in the 2am incident, a group of five men, one of them wearing a mask and armed with a gun, burst into their house and made away with money and valuables among them four laptop and two wrist watches.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery.