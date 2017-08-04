Uhuru roots for Sonko as City Governor

President Uhuru Kenyatta has campaigned for Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko.
Addressing a rally at Uhuru Park in his final rally in the city, the President asked supporters in the city to elect a person who understands their needs.
Uhuru warned city residents against engaging in violence.
“If you fight, you will suffer the teargas alone as those who incited you continue living in their nice houses,” he warned
The Head of State assured Nairobi voters of security adding that no one should flee to their rural home.
