Sports highlights August 4 2017 – Macharia voted Tusker FC’s player of the month

Macharia voted Tusker FC’s player of the month:

Tusker FC midfielder Jackson Macharia has been named as the team’s player of the month for the July.

The 23 year old midfielder was lauded for his outstanding performance and the pivotal role he played in the club’s impressive performance last month.

Tusker FC won the Gotv shield title last month with after a 1-0 victory against Palos FC of Kisumu with Macharia’s exemplary performance standing out.

He also featured in the Kenya Premier League All-star team against La Liga’s Sevila Atletico, putting up a man-of-the match performance.

Macharia took home Sh50, 000 and is confident that his side will turn around from the recent slump and get their title defence back on track.

Anthony Joshua to defend WBA title against Ortiz:

British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will now be defending his WBA title against Cuba’s Luis Ortiz.

Joshua’s hopes for a rematch against Ukranian Wladimir Klitschko were dashed after the ring legend hung up his boxing gloves on Thursday.

Klitschko, 41, drew his curtains in the ring after a 9-year reign as world heavy weight champion which ended in 2015.

Joshua, who beat Klitschko at Wembley in April, has also been told he must face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev before 2 December or risk being stripped of his belt.

He holds two of the four major belts, with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker being the WBO champion, while American Deontay Wilder has the WBC belt.

England exit Women’s Euro 2017 after 3-0 defeat against Netherlands:

A 3-0 defeat by host nation Netherlands on Thursday night saw the English lionesses tearfully exit the Women’s Euro 2017 championship.

Arsenal pair Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk dashed the Lionesses’ hopes of winning the championship before a late Millie Bright own goal compounded England’s misery.

England’s manager Mark Sampson said that despite the loss, he was proud of his team’s performance.

“I’ve got 24 devastated women in the changing room. They’ve shed a load of tears, along with the staff, but I’m incredibly proud of the team,” he said.