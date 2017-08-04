Sports highlights August 4 2017 – Murinho, Klopp differ on Neymar’s Ksh27.4 billion transfer

Murinho, Klopp differ on Neymar’s Ksh27.4 billion transfer:

Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s transfer has elicited conflicting opinions from Manchester United’s Jose Murinho and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

The 222 million euro (Ksh27.4 billion) transfer on Wednesday became the World’s most expensive transfer smashing Pogba’s Ksh12.96 billion record.

Manchester United Manager Jose Murinho said PSG were not paying over the odds given Neymar’s quality, but he is concerned by the financial “consequences”.

“When we paid that amount for Paul, I said that it was not expensive. Expensive are the ones who get into a certain level without a certain quality. For 200 million pounds, I don’t think (Neymar) is expensive” Murinho said.

Liverpool manager Klopp however criticised the deal and questioned the effectiveness of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which stipulate that a club’s wage bill must not exceed 70 per cent of its revenue.

Bolt, Farah aim for gold sign off at World Championships:

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and Britain’s long distance legend Mo Farah have their eyes on gold as they retire from athletics at the end of the season.

Bolt, 30, will not be defending his titles in the 200m and 400m races in the London event that begins on Friday but will be seeking to clinch the gold in 100m race and the 4x100m relay.

Bolt set the world record of 9.58 seconds for 100m in 2009 at the World Championships.

British distance runner Mo Farah will be on a final campaign for double gold. He will be racing the 10,000-meter and 5,000-meter events in front of thousands of fans on his home track one last time.

Leicester City sign 20-year old Iheancho from Manchester City:

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheancho has moved to Leicester City from English Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Leicester City confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Iheancho on Thursday after signing a five-year deal at an undisclosed fee.

“It’s a great signing for us. Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he’s played,” said Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare.

Iheancho, who will be earing shirt No 8 at the King Power Stadium joins fellow Nigerian internationals Wilfred Ndindi and Ahmed Musa.