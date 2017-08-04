News highlights August 4 2017 – Errant politicians ordered to pay fine or be disqualified from Tuesday polls

UK-based televangelist Gilbert Deya deported:

Televangelist Gilbert Deya has been deported from the United Kingdom. He arrived in the country at 4.40 am Friday morning aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

Deya, of the ‘Miracle babies’ scam, will be handed over to Kenyan authorities where he will be charged with child trafficking.

The televangelist will also face charges of stealing five babies from the Pumwani Hospital between May 1999 and December 2004 in order to facilitate his “miracles”.

The children would then be presented to barren and menopausal women in Deya’s congregation as “Miracle babies”.

Allegations of the scam first surfaced on a BBC report in 2004.

Errant politicians ordered to pay fine or be disqualified from Tuesday polls:

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has ordered eight politicians to pay a total of Ksh10.5 million by Friday, August 4th or be disqualified from next week’s general elections.

The eight, including three governors and five legislators, were fined on Thursday for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

This will bring to Ksh15 million the total amount that the electoral agency has collected from errant politicians.

Jubilee’s Bungoma governor Ken Lusaka, his Mandera counterpart Ali Roba and Marsabit’s Ukur Yatani are among those charged for abetting chaos against their rivals in campaign rallies.

Former police boss M’Mbijiwe implicated in Waiganjo case:

A junior police officer from has implicated former Rift Valley police boss, John M’Mbijiwe, in a case against police impostor Joshua Waiganjo.

Former Subukia OCPD Jacinta Wesonga accused M’Mbijiwe of threatening her to release two vehicles belonging to Waiganjo that had been detained at Kirengero Police Station in Subukia.

While testifying, Ms Wesonga told the court that Mr M’Mbijiwe summoned her to his office when she refused to release the vehicles and reprimanded her.

The revelations were made during the hearing of a case in which Mr M’Mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit commandant Michael Remi Ngugi have denied abuse of office charges and protecting Mr Waiganjo.