KCB remains resilient posting Ksh14.7 billion profit as banking sector buckles under tough business environment

KCB Group posted a pre-tax profit of Ksh14.75 billion for the first half ending June 2017, helped by a strong performance of its core retail and corporate business, non- interest income and lower interest expense.

The Retail and Corporate loan book growth momentum that started late last year carried into the first half of 2017.

This – coupled with effective management of interest expense – has cushioned the expected impact of interest rate capping in Kenya. Following these results, the Board of Directors considered and approved payment of an interim dividend of KShs 1 per share to be paid in the next 90 days.

KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara said the business however remained resilient, showing strong momentum for growth into the second half of the year, adding that the management has put up strategies to boost earnings largely through digital channels.

"The business fundamentals remain strong and we are optimistic of a stronger performance in the remaining part of the year. We are continually pursuing a sustainable business model and excellence in customer experience to enable us play a more catalytic role in East Africa’s economic journey." KCB Grup MD and CEO, Joshua Oigara

According to the financials released on Wednesday, forex income increased 3% to KShs. 2.64 billion from KShs. 2.57B a similar period last year while fees and commissions went up 14% to KShs. 7.21 billion from KShs. 6.30 billion, buttressing the Bank’s resolve to deliver growth aided by non- interest income.

"As a Bank, our continuous innovation and customer centric orientation ensures that we remain focused on acting as an enabler for progress to our customers. That is what drives us to excellence." Oigara

Total loans and advances, increased by 17% to KShs. 407 billion. This drove the growth in Total assets to KShs. 630.6 billion. The growth in the balance sheet further strengthens the Bank’s capability to run a stronger regional business across East Africa. On the funding part of the business, Customer deposits increased to KShs. 482.8 billion representing a growth of 1%. This marginal growth is attributed to the continued hyperinflation in South Sudan.

From a capital perspective, the Bank has sufficient cover on both key ratios i.e. core capital to risk weighted assets at 14.3% (CBK minimum-10.5%), total capital to risk weighted assets at 17.2% (CBK minimum-14.5%) and core capital to total deposits at 15.7% (CBK minimum-8%). KCB has over the past three years pursued a strategy which departs from the traditional bricks and mortar banking channels to non-branch channels, particularly digital platforms, including internet, agency, mobile banking, and cards.

"This strategy focuses on growing digital banking so as to enhance the experience of our esteemed customers whenever they interact with us and at the same time spread our network in KCB." Oigara

The first half numbers indicate that non-branch channel systems—Mbenki, KCB M-PESA, Mobi and payments— accounted for 86% of KCB’s total transactions. Last month, the Global Credit Ratings (GCR) agency affirmed the KCB’s long-term and short-term national scale ratings of AA(KE) and A1+(KE) respectively; with the outlook accorded as Stable—currently the highest for a Kenyan bank assigned by firm.

The South African based ratings firm said KCB is poised to continue growing in an increasingly challenging environment, riding on an established domestic market position, strong capitalisation, sound liquidity position and support from its shareholders.