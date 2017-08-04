Hotels, restaurants and pubs associations sign licensing deal with CMOs

The Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers & Caterers (KAHC) and the Pubs, Entertainment & Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) have signed a joint licensing Memorandum of Understanding with the three Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) – Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) representing producers, Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) representing performers and Music Publishers Association of Kenya representing authors, composers, arrangers and publishers.

The deal, signed on August 1, 2017, follows several months of negotiations that were spearheaded by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) which is the regulator for CMOs and custodian of the Copyright Act in Kenya. It brings to life the dream of joint licensing where music users (e. g bars and hotels) will be issued with a single license by the three CMOs.

The CMOs agreed with KAHC and PERAK that there will be a pilot for the first six months and that the licensing will be based on a percentage of Single Business Permit and Liqour License where applicable.

An implementation committee will be formed with representatives from all parties to ensure smooth transition and effective collection and distribution of royalties for musicians.