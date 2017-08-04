Business highlights August 4 2017 – Government installs ultra-modern weather systems in airports

Telecoms firm Liquid Telecom in Ksh77 million lease row:

Telecommunications firm Liquid Telecom has landed in trouble with ex-landlord, Embankment Investments, over breach of a lease agreement.

Embankment Investments is seeking Ksh77 million from the telco as compensation for the termination of a lease agreement prior to its July 2017 expiry date.

According to the real estate firm, the lease agreement it had with Liquid Telecom firm did not have a termination clause hence the company’s three-months’ notice to call off the deal in January 2014 was unlawful.

Embankment have asked the high court to issue a summary judgement due to Liquid Telecom’s failure to respond to the suit but telco has filed an application seeking extension of deadline to enter the suit.

Nairobi Coffee Exchange suspends auction as shortage continues:

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) has been suspended this week’s coffee auction citing inadequate supply of the commodity.

This comes just a fortnight after the NCE resumed its activities after a month-long break.

According to NCE chief executive officer Daniel Mbithi, the auction was suspended last Tuesday due to lack of adequate supply to sustain the trade.

Mr Mbithi attributed the decline in supply to the reduction of coffee by farmers from Eastern Kenya which currently should be supplying the auction with quality beans.

He however said that the auction would resume on August 15, should enough coffee be supplied.

State installs ultra-modern weather systems in airports:

Three international airports in the country have received modern Automatic Weather Observing System (AWOS) from the government.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kisumu and Eldoret airports have received the systems purchased to a tune of Ksh200 million.

The installation of the systems brings the country closer to achieving international standards required for Kenya to start direct flights to the US.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu said the installation puts Kenya at par with other destinations with international airports across the world.

“I have talked with our counterparts from the Ministry of Transport and they are optimistic that the direct flights might be introduced by December this year after all the requirements needed are met,” she said.