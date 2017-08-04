Bamburi Cement launches Sh25million campaign dubbed ‘zawadi challenge’ to reward retailers

Bamburi Cement launches Sh25million campaign dubbed ‘zawadi challenge’ to reward retailers
August 4, 2017 39 Views

Bamburi Cement Ltd has announced the launch of the ‘Zawadi Challenge’ campaign which marks the second phase of the loyalty reward program for retailers and dealers across the country.

The ‘Zawadi Challenge’ campaign centers on recognising the company’s retailers and dealers over a period and it features multiple different rewards  including international and local holidays, shop makeovers,  shopping vouchers,  school fees worth Ksh 450,000 and tuk tuks with carriers amongst other rewards, which will be available to  the best performing retailers and dealers.

“This campaign is aimed at encouraging and rewarding our partners.  We want to appreciate their support and continue to build on our relationships into the future,” said Bruno Pescheux, Bamburi Cement Managing Director.

READ ALSO: General motors is now Isuzu East Africa

 The campaign will end in December, after the successful conclusion of the first phase, which saw over Ksh 25 million worth of prizes shared with the winners at various ceremonies held in different towns across the country.

Bamburi Cement’s Territory Retail Sales Manager Caroline Mbugua (left) presents Esther Nyokabi of Esimbu Hardware with a motorbike voucher which she won in the just concluded first phase of the company’s retailers’ and dealers’ reward campaign dubbed ‘Zawadi Challenge’.

 “Bamburi provides high-quality and innovative products to customers, and our retailers are extremely important to us in our value chain, and as such, we will continue investing in them,” added Mr. Pescheux.

 The Zawadi Challenge forms part of the Company’s multi-faceted market focused initiatives, rolled out this year, following the launch of ‘Afya ya NGUVU’ campaign in partnership with Sanlam and Alexander Forbes in May.  The ‘Afya ya NGUVU’ program caters for the full cost of medical insurance for its retailers, with the aim of rewarding them for loyalty, retention and growth of market share.   This unique and innovative value proposition, targets over 800 retailers and at a Corporate sum assured of Ksh150 million.

Previous Sports highlights August 4 2017 - Macharia voted Tusker FC’s player of the month
Next Business highlights August 4 2017 - Drought leads to acute shortage of powder milk at New KCC
Tags Bamburi CementZawadi challenge
Category Business

You might also like

Business 0 Comments

Equity branches further into Zanzibar as lender eyes lucrative tourism sector

  Equity Bank Tanzania has opened a new branch at the coastal city of Zanzibar in a move that signals the bank’s desire to tap into the tourism economy. This brings

Latest 0 Comments

Business News Highlights

Transport Ministry condemns pilot’s strike Ministry of Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia has declared the planned strike by Kenya Airways’ pilots illegal. He has warned that participating in the industrial

Business 0 Comments

Stock Market Analysis

  The rise Unga Group Limited Unga Group Ltd was the week’s top gainer after edging upwards by 10.9 per cent during the period under review. The share price was

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply