Bamburi Cement launches Sh25million campaign dubbed ‘zawadi challenge’ to reward retailers

Bamburi Cement Ltd has announced the launch of the ‘Zawadi Challenge’ campaign which marks the second phase of the loyalty reward program for retailers and dealers across the country.

The ‘Zawadi Challenge’ campaign centers on recognising the company’s retailers and dealers over a period and it features multiple different rewards including international and local holidays, shop makeovers, shopping vouchers, school fees worth Ksh 450,000 and tuk tuks with carriers amongst other rewards, which will be available to the best performing retailers and dealers.

“This campaign is aimed at encouraging and rewarding our partners. We want to appreciate their support and continue to build on our relationships into the future,” said Bruno Pescheux, Bamburi Cement Managing Director.

The campaign will end in December, after the successful conclusion of the first phase, which saw over Ksh 25 million worth of prizes shared with the winners at various ceremonies held in different towns across the country.

“Bamburi provides high-quality and innovative products to customers, and our retailers are extremely important to us in our value chain, and as such, we will continue investing in them,” added Mr. Pescheux.

The Zawadi Challenge forms part of the Company’s multi-faceted market focused initiatives, rolled out this year, following the launch of ‘Afya ya NGUVU’ campaign in partnership with Sanlam and Alexander Forbes in May. The ‘Afya ya NGUVU’ program caters for the full cost of medical insurance for its retailers, with the aim of rewarding them for loyalty, retention and growth of market share. This unique and innovative value proposition, targets over 800 retailers and at a Corporate sum assured of Ksh150 million.