Ukambani religious leaders endorse Uhuru’s re-election

- More than 1,100 clergy from across Ukambani have endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election
- The United Kamba Clergy Alliance have stated that they are satisfied with the work he has done for the people of the region
- They said their decision was arrived at after deliberations based on assessments of the Jubilee Governmnet’s performance in Ukambani
Secretary-General of the United Kamba Clergy Alliance, Bishop Joel Nzomo, said they will rally their people to support the President’s reelection.The leaders spoke at Makueni Boys High School where they met with President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.
"The Kamba clergy stand with the the Government of President Kenyatta."
Besides the development focus, the Bishop said one other reason why the Church is attracted to Jubilee is because the President and his deputy are both God fearing leaders who have supported the work of Churches.
"Our intention is to do good and leave this world better than it was when we found it."
Uhuru said leading opposition figures owe Kenyans an explanation on why there was so much stagnation and neglect when they led government.
Deputy President Ruto also thanked the Church and asked the clergy to pray for and preach peace.
He said the Government will continue collaborating with the clergy and no amount of criticism will stop God fearing leaders from supporting the Church.
