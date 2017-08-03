Sports highlights August 3 2017-Usain Bolt rival Andre de Grasse out of World Championships 2017 following hamstring tear

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko hangs up his gloves

Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing and will not fight Brit Anthony Joshua in rematch. Klitschko was knocked out in the 11th round by the reigning champion Joshua at Wembley Stadium in April. Joshua, was hopeful Klitschko would sign his rematch clause for a proposed fight in Las Vegas on 11 November. “I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports. I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career.” The two-time former champion, who held the unified title from 2006-2015 before losing to Joshua’s fellow Briton Tyson Fury, ends his career with a record of 64 wins and five defeats.

Usain Bolt rival Andre de Grasse out of World Championships 2017 following hamstring tear

Canadian Andre de Grasse will not feature in the World Athletics Championships with a hamstring tear. The sprinter was regarded as one of Usain Bolt’s main challengers for the 100m title in London. De Grasse won 200m silver, 100m bronze and 4x100m relay bronze at Rio 2016 and ran a wind-assisted 9.69 seconds in Stockholm in June. “Injuries are a part of the sport, and the timing of this one is especially unfortunate. The entire year this 100m race in London was my focus. I am really in the best shape of my life and was looking forward to competing against the best in the world. To not have this opportunity is unimaginable to me but it is the reality I am now faced with.” he said .His Coach Paul Doyle added: “We tried to do everything we could to have him ready but he’s just not going to be ready. Further MRI results today showed it’s probably going to be another four to six weeks before he’s fully recovered. So unfortunately he’s out of the 100m, 200m and the relay and done for the season.” The World Championships starts from 4 to 13 August.

Mbappe asks to leave Monaco

France forward Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Ligue 1 champions Monaco. Barcelona are named among several big European clubs interested in signing him. Mbappe shone for Monaco as they claimed the French title and reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season but as the sources reports, the striker wants to leave the club very soon. Monaco recently said it was hopeful that the teenager would agree to a new deal. With Brazilian star Neymar on the verge of a record-breaking move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain, according to the player’s agent, Mbappe would represent an ideal replacement at the club should that transfer go ahead. Monaco have not responded yet.