Samsung urges governments, stakeholders to cultivate a culture of entrepreneurship in Africa

Africa needs to develop a culture of entrepreneurialism if governments hope to set the right course for the continent, says Sthe Shabangu, Samsung Africa Public Relations Lead for Public Affairs.

Shabangu argues that in this endeavour, unemployment needs to be first on the list.

"Looking at a sample of unemployment statistics from across Africa, it’s clear we have a long way to go." Sthe Shabangu, Samsung Africa Public Relations Lead for Public Affairs and Corporate Citizenship.

In Kenya, the rate of unemployment recently hit a new high of 39.1%, according to the UN Human Development Index 2017.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s graduate unemployment rate is also exceptionally high – the World Bank’s latest report on jobs in Ghana estimates that 48% of 15 to 24-year olds are unemployed.

The current outlook in Uganda is also extremely troubling with 58% of people between 14 and 64 unemployed, according to the results of a National Housing and Population Census conducted by the Ugandan Bureau of Statistics.

"When it comes to the promise of growth in Africa, progress has become less a question of what can be achieved – and more of a question of what can’t we achieve? Our potential as a continent is a living, growing force that is difficult to ignore. " Shabangu

The power of entrepreneurship

The good news is that Africa is alive with entrepreneurial potential. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) provides a positive look at the total early-stage entrepreneurial activity (TEA) rate in a number of African countries. The TEA rate essentially measures the percentage of the population who are either nascent entrepreneurs or owner-managers of a new business. In Uganda this sits at 35.5% and in Ghana at 25.8%.

"What we cannot afford to ignore though is the work that needs to be done to turn potential into success. We must start driving practical solutions to some of the more pressing challenges that have already had a hold on Africa for too long. " Shabangu

There’s little doubt that through the support of entrepreneurs we can have a positive effect on unemployment and working poverty rates. The EY Global Job Creation and Youth Entrepreneurship Survey 2015 revealed that 47% of entrepreneurs have plans to increase the size of their workforce. This compared to just 29% of larger corporations.

"We need to start questioning whether potential business owners are being equipped with the skills they need to achieve true business growth – the kind of growth that will start having a positive impact on the economic outlook for our continent. And perhaps even more importantly – are we equipping our children to create job opportunities or simply to build careers?" Shabangu

It’s time to think big

Shabangu says that if “we are going to achieve the level of impact we seek, we need to think bigger than just the funding of small businesses and focus on creating a true culture of entrepreneurship.”

She states that what Africa needs now is to see the journey towards a culture of entrepreneurship starting much earlier on, with childhood development.