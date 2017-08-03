Raila: NASA will implement TJRC Report

Presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka have vowed to implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission of Kenya (TJRC) Report should he be elected.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader was speaking yesterday when he visited Suswa to interact with the people on “making devolution a success.”

"Yesterday’s Suswa Declaration espouses the hopes of a community. NASA will implement the TJRC Report. NASA stands for a Kenya for all Kenyans." NASA leader, Raila Odinga

In a statement issued earlier this week, Raila stated that “the dawn of a new era is imminent.”

The TJRC is part of the accountability component of Agenda Four of the National Accord signed in 2008. By addressing the cause and effects of historical injustices and gross violations of human rights the TJRC will contribute towards national unity, reconciliation, and healing.

The Commission was established by an Act of Parliament (Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission Act no. 6 of 2008) to investigate the gross human rights violations and other historical injustices in Kenya between 12 December 1963 and 28 February 2008.

Agenda Four of the National Dialogue and Reconciliation process of 2008 that relates to long term issues and reforms provides the framework for transitional justice, with the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission driving the transitional justice agenda.

Kenya’s civil societies have called for a truth, justice, and reconciliation process since 2002 when the NARC Government came into power after the twenty four-year rule of President Moi.