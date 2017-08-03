Mike Sonko renews calls for peace ahead of August election

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has called for peace in Nairobi ahead of next week’s general election. Sonko, who is seeking the County Governor seat on August 8, has expressed confidence in his chances of winning.
Speaking after a meeting with Ukambani leaders yesterday, Sonko stated that “there is nothing as powerful as the resolve of a people united.”
"As we enter the last stretch of the campaign, I want to call upon the people of Nairobi to maintain the patience and calm that was demonstrated by the over 10,000 people who turned up for our meeting. It was historical, and clearly set a new standard."
He added that “Kenya will remain after the elections next week.”
