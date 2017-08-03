LG introduces efficient, versatile cooking, energy saving microwave with smart inverter technology

Smart Inverter Technology: LG’s Smart Inverter technology allows for flexibility to select the power level at the start of the cooking process and varies the power delivered during the cooking process depending on the cooking option selected

99.99% Anti-Bacterial Coating: makes cleaning simple and convenient with the Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ interior, which eliminates 99.99%2 of harmful bacteria from the internal surface.

Healthy Fry: with an air fry method of cooking the Convection ovens in the NeoChef™ range can reduce the amount of residual fat in potato wedges by up to 72% 1 so you can skip the deep fryer and use your microwave

Stable Turntable: the hexagonal ring stabilizes the turntable with six support points, which helps prevent off-centre items from tipping and spilling during cooking

More Even Heating and Defrosting: take the worry out of thawing your food and achieve more even reheating. The inverter technology in the NeoChef™ enables more precise cooking control to reheat and defrost.

Electronics giant LG has unveiled in the Kenyan market the LG Neo Chef, a smart inverter technology microwave famed for energy saving, time saving and a variety of cooking options. The microwave has been enhanced for faster, better more efficient cooking performance while saving time and conserving energy.

‘As the name suggests, there is no cooking job that this microwave cannot handle including baking, frying, grilling as well as warming and even defrosting of foods,’ said Mr. Janghoong Chung LG Managing Director East and Central Africa.

The new appliance takes culinary and microwave ovens to a new level using linear power controls of betwen 300 to 1200 watts to evenly cook or defrost food all the way through the smart inverter effectively preserving nutrients while locking in flavor. Additionally, its 1200 watt maximum power output gives it the ability to cook dishes more quickly than conventional models.

‘Families are on the go more than ever and the LG Neochef can help consumers prepare food in a simple, fast and efficient way,’ noted Mr. Chung

For a long time, many have longed for the future of tech-enhanced cooking where appliances can simplify and enhance their lives and save their energy by providing a personalised solution to all their kitchen related needs.

This new range of microwave ovens, which number 8 models in total across the portfolio, are available in all LG retail stores and hypermarkets across the country. They retail at between sh 18,000 and sh 49,000.