Business highlights August 3 2017 – Agriculture Ministry, KNBS differ on maize price reports

Ministry, KNBS differ on maize price reports:

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) have given contradictory reports on the current prices of maize in the market, sparking confusion among consumers.

KNBS on Monday released a report indicating that a 90kg bag of maize was selling at a record Ksh5,751.

However, the ministry has denied the claims stating that the report does not reflect the actual market trends. According to the ministry’s report, a 90kg bag of maize cost an average of Ksh3,800 per 90kg bag in July.

“Currently, maize prices are stabilising at a price ranging from Sh2,600 to Sh4,800 per 90kg bag with national average at Sh3,800,” said the ministry in its latest report on food prices.

GoK, Equity Bank ink deal to fund farmers:

The government has signed a Ksh300 million deal with Equity Bank that will see the lender provide small-scale farmers with finances in the second phase of the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS).

The government will provide collateral for the farmers in a risk sharing arrangement aimed at cushioning participant lenders from loss of outstanding credit amount in case farmers default.

The initiative is expected to enhance the commercialization of the sector which has previously slackened by poor marketing and low financial literacy.

“This signing ceremony clearly symbolises the strengthening of the public-private partnership between a private organisation and the government. Our partnership with Equity Bank will help accelerate efficient and effective service delivery to low-income beneficiaries in the agriculture sector,” said Agriculture secretary Willy Bett.

Kenya Power appoints new CEO:

The Kenya Power board of directors has confirmed the appointment of Ken Tarus as the managing director and chief executive officer of the firm.

Tarus has been holding the position in an acting capacity since January 4 and succeeds Ben Chumo who left after his contract expired.

Chairman Kenneth Marende exuded confidence that Tarus will run the company competently to efficiently deliver the government’s goal of universal access to power by 2020.

“Dr Tarus will play a key role in entrenching the company as a leader in the electricity sub-sector by aggressively pursuing its business growth and diversification strategy,” he said