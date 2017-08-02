Sports highlights August 2 2017

Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-0 to reach Audi Cup final
Sadio Mane stole the show as Liverpool prepared for the new campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup. Senegal international Mane netted his first goal of pre-season after seven minutes at the Allianz Arena, before his skillful back-heel set up Liverpool’s second, scored by Mohamed Salah. Sturridge wrapped up the contest seven minutes from time with an audacious chip at the end of a counter-attack. The hosts, bidding for a fourth Audi Cup triumph, went behind inside 10 minutes when Firmino slipped Mane into space on the left and the winger rifled the ball beyond Sven Ulreich. Liverpool were dominant on the counter and should have doubled their lead on 13 minutes, but Ulreich denied Salah at his near post after Alberto Moreno’s inch-perfect cross.
Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge injured after scoring in Audi Cup
Daniel Sturridge went off with a thigh injury after scoring in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup. The England striker, scored 15 minutes after coming off the bench by chipping in the Reds’ third goal. But he immediately pulled up and was substituted on 87 minutes, with Coach Jurgen Klopp saying he hoped “it’s nothing serious”. Injuries have limited Sturridge to 46 league appearances in the past three seasons. Speaking after the match, Klopp said: “He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon. The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is.”
Neymar remains silent on return to Barcelona
Brazilian star Neymar landed back in Barcelona on last evening, avoiding making any comment on the ongoing speculation about a possible world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The Barcelona forward was travelling back from China and had earlier posted a video on social media apparently from Dubai airport, amid suggestions that he could have been bound for Paris. He has remained silent while rumours swirl that he will join the French club, who are reportedly ready to pay the €222 million buyout clause in his contract at the Camp Nou. He is set to link up with his team-mates when they resume their pre-season training today.
