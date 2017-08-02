Sports highlights August 2 2017-Olympics Committee official confirms talks ahead of elections

Barcelona forward Neymar given permission to discuss Ksh27 billion PSG move

Barcelona forward Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior has been given permission to discuss a world record 222m euro (Ksh27 billion) transfer with Paris St-Germain. The Brazil superstar told his team-mates at training on earlier today that he wanted to leave the Spanish club. He was then given permission by Barca manager Ernesto Valverde not to train and to “sort out his future”. Neymar’s contract has a release clause set at 222 million euros, which PSG are understood to be ready to pay. Neymar moved to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 for £48.6m, and signed a new five-year deal with the 24-time Spanish champions in 2016. His representative Wagner Ribeiro, who on today tweeted he was in Paris, said last year that his client had been offered a tax-free £650,000 a week to sign for the French club.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham must spend to compete

Tottenham Coach Mauricio Pochettino says the club will not compete for the Premier League title unless they sign players to rival Harry Kane and Dele Alli. Spurs have not yet signed any player this summer after finishing runners up to champions Chelsea last season, but have seen Kyle Walker leave for Manchester City (who finished in the third position) for £50 million (Ksh6.9 billion). Pochettino has already admitted Spurs cannot match the record fees being spent by the teams who finished around them in the 2016-17 campaign, but insists the performances of his side’s best players will suffer if the club do not bring in players that can force them to raise their game.

Olympics Committee official confirms talks ahead of elections

In May Kenya Taekwondo Association Secretary General filed a case, which stopped the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) from holding the elections. According to KTA Secretary General George Wesonga, they have agreed with the Committee to pull out of the case. He said: ”We are ready to withdraw the case and we are going to do it today. We are delighted that our conditions were met.” One of the conditions put forth by the association is that no member should be blocked from taking part in the elections. With KTA confirming they will withdraw the case, this will pave way for the NOCK elections. Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) President, Andrew Mudibo said NOCK will not issue a fresh notice for the elections. “We will proceed from where we left since the meeting was simply adjourned in respect to a court order,” said Mudibo, who is contesting for the post of secretary general.