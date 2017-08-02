Showbiz guru Big Kev celebrated in life and in death

Entertainment industry players and the general public is set to show some love for fallen showbiz guru Big Kev ( Kevin Ombajo) who succumbed over the weekend after a long battle with a brain tumour. A fundraiser is set for today 2nd August 2017 from 5 pm at the Nairobi Baptist church towards clearing his medical bills. The Trublaq entertainment CEO has been eulogised by many as one of the players who shaped the Kenyan showbiz industry and a true warrior who despite his illness, kept his faith in Christ.

“Saddened by Big Kev’s passing. Against all odds you prevailed again and again.” – President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘Big Kev was an all rounder who put his faith in the Lord. Kev never questioned God about his condition. He believed in Him. I have seen brave men but Kev was not only brave but a warrior for Christ. Fare thee well my friend – CEO Charles Otieno. ‘Rest in peace Big Kev, you were the president of the entertainment industry. Your shoes are too big to fill – Grayce Kerongo “You believed in me way back when most wouldn’t. Rest in the skies. You have shaped a music generation. Big Kev.” – King Kaka

‘In life, Big Kev made sure that, through the many events he hosted, we had a good time. It is our time to be there for him as we celebrate the life of a true warrior! Kindly show support as we raise money to clear the hospital bills,’ – Tim Kamuzu Banda “The one guy who would pick calls when no one else would. A great mentor. An icon. Sleep well, gallant warrior.” – Ciku Muriuki

An all white attire celebration of Big Kev’s life service is also scheduled for Thursday 3rd August at 10 am at the Nairobi Chapel.