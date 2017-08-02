Newspaper summaries-August 2 2017

Daily Nation

IEBC systems secure, Wafula Chebukati says

Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has said their systems and servers are secure following the killing of its ICT Manager Chris Msando.

Mr Chebukati said their system, servers and network are secure and no passwords have been compromised, adding that those who tortured Mr Msando would “not have obtained that information if that is what they were looking for.”

“We are working with service providers and no IEBC staff has passwords, they will be delivered at the right time,” he said.

Addressing members of civil society at Anniversary Towers on Tuesday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission boss added that the agency will simulate the transmission of results on Wednesday.

Lecturer sentenced to death for killing husband over property

A woman has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband in a row over family property three years ago.

Sheila Wanjiku Kibinge, said to be a US-based University lecturer and a PhD student, was handed the sentence by High Court Judge Jessie Lessit.

“The prosecution, led by State Prosecutor Evelyn Onunga, has proved beyond reasonable doubt that you purposed to kill your husband although you allege you were both kidnapped the night your husband was executed,” he said.

The judge dismissed her defence that it is the kidnappers who killed her husband.

Justice Lessit said the accused murdered her husband by shooting him in the head, neck and chest.

Global Fund approves Ksh36bn for war on HIV, malaria

The Global Fund has approved a request from the Health ministry for a grant of nearly Ksh36 billion for running malaria, HIV and tuberculosis programmes in the country.

The approval for the grant, meant for the 2017-2019 cycle, was announced on Tuesday during a special oversight committee meeting at Afya House in Nairobi.

An estimated Ksh22 billion has been allocated to HIV programmes, Ksh4 billion for tuberculosis (TB) management, Ksh6 billion for fighting malaria, and Sh4 billion for what the ministry referred to as resilient and sustainable systems for health.

Kenya submitted a funding application to the Global Fund in May, amid a tussle between the national and county governments on who should have sent the request, since health is now a devolved function.

The Standard

Police arrest three suspects in Msando murder, ask phone firms for call data

Police have reportedly arrested three people in connection with the killing of an electoral commission official and his female companion.

Yesterday, police gave a new account of the last moments of Christopher Msando, the ICT deputy director at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), whose body was found in Muguga Forest, Kiambu County, on Saturday.

The body of Maryanne Wairimu Ngumbu was also found metres away.

In a statement, police explained that Mr Msando was on Friday night spotted at Club 7 along Koinange Street with Ms Ngumbu and another man.

A waiter told the police that the man left earlier but Msando and Ngumbu left at around 1am, according to the statement by police spokesman George Kinoti.

Pay back Mumias money, Uhuru tells Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga to pay back the debt he allegedly owes the sugar miller.

In a scathing attack on the Opposition leader, the President accused Raila of failure to pay a molasses debt he owes the company.

This was not the first time the President was directly linking Raila to the woes facing the company. Early this year, the President dragged the Odinga family into the troubles facing the miller and asked the ODM leader to pay the company millions of shillings.

The President said this at Bomani grounds in Mumias Town.

Ipsos and Infotrak differ yet again on who will win presidential election

Infotrak Research and consulting CEO Angela Ambitho Opinion is divided, even among pollsters, on who between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga will win the General Election.

While one pollster has consistently showed that the incumbent, President Kenyatta, has the upper hand against his opponent, the other has consistently showed National Super Alliance’s Raila Odinga closing in and even overtaking the President.

Yesterday, Infotrak predicted a neck and neck race in the presidential contest, with Raila in the lead (49%) against Mr Kenyatta (48%).

On the other hand, Ipsos had the incumbent taking the lead with 47 per cent against his main opponent’s 44 per cent, which was one percentage point higher than the previous survey.

The Star

I am well and alive – KDF spokesman

Colonel Joseph Owuoth, who was said to have gone missing, addressed a media conference last night and insisted he was okay.

Flanked by Defence CS Raychelle Omamo, Owuoth said the reports were misleading and asked his family, friends and relatives not to panic.

Omamo said the military documents produced by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga last week were fake.

“They were simply fake, and that is our position,” said Omamo.

Earlier in the day ODM leaders from Nyanza had demanded an explanation over the whereabouts of Owuoth, amid claims that he is missing.

Uhuru, Raila in very tight race, three polls show

Five days to the polls, President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga are locked in a dead heat that may lead to a run-off, three separate polls by three different pollsters suggest.

The surveys released yesterday show Raila has dramatically closed the gap with Uhuru in the last few weeks.

Infotrak indicates the ex-Prime Minister would lead the presidential contest.

A poll by the Radio Africa Research Department indicates Raila has gained two percentage points over two weeks, while Uhuru has lost a similar margin over a fortnight.

The poll conducted from 25-31 July shows, however, that Uhuru would lead the crowded race of eight by 47% against Raila’s 46%.

IEBC servers secure, system designed ‘to be operated by multiple users’

There is no possibility of the electronic system for voting being tampered with following the murder of ICT director Chris Msando, the IEBC has said.

CEO Ezra Chiloba yesterday said the system is secure and was designed to be operated by multiple users before gaining access.

He said the system passwords were yet to be forwarded to the relevant officers who would handle them during the election.

“There has been no issue raised with the security company that has access to the servers. They are yet to give access to some people who will handle the system,” Chiloba said.

Business Daily

Swazuri team to probe land in Leting, Kenya Railways pension scheme tiff

The High Court has reversed its earlier decision barring the National Land Commission (NLC) from investigating the ownership of a piece of land at the centre of a battle between the Kenya Railways pension scheme and the family of former Head of Civil Service Joseph Leting.

Justice George Odunga made the decision after the Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme (KRSRBS) claimed the Leting family excluded it from earlier court proceedings to trick the judge to rule in their favour.

The judge in December barred the NLC from inquiring into how Mr Leting acquired the prime property, arguing that the land had by 1988 been registered as private land hence outside the state agency’s authority to investigate its ownership.

Equity sheds ATMs in shift to mobile, agency banking

Equity Bank has started closing some of its automated teller machines (ATMs) as the lender shifts customers to alternative channels such as agency and mobile banking in a fresh cost-cutting strategy.

Kenya’s biggest bank by customer numbers told the Business Daily it has so far closed 11 ATM lobbies, each of which had multiple cash dispensing machines.

Equity’s chief executive James Mwangi reckoned that while ATMs require upfront capital investments to acquire the machines and lease space yet depreciate at 20 per cent annually, agency and mobile banking have no such capital commitments.

Nakumatt staff go on strike in pay delays row

A section of Nakumatt Supermarkets workers in Nairobi and Kisumu branches Tuesday downed their tools to protest delayed salaries as the retailer continues to struggle financially.

The cash-strapped retailer is said to have paid the workers only 30 per cent of the June salaries after it announced plans to start weekly payments.

Workers in Nairobi held a demonstration along Mombasa Road to the retail chain’s headquarters to press for their pay as the retailer grapples with product shortages.

“We have only been paid a third of our June Salaries and now we have July ended without any pay,” an employee who sought anonymity said.