News highlights August 2 2017 – Three suspects in Msando murder arrested

I owe nobody any explanations over Facebook post says Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria says he owes nobody an explanation over his Facebook post about the slain electoral commission official Chris Msando. The MP said social media users are not police officers and he would not give in to their pressure to explain circumstances under which he was tipped off about a vehicle found parked in Nairobi’s Roysambu Estate. On Monday, Mr Kuria found himself in a hot soup after he posted a picture of himself pointing at the vehicle belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager. “I owe nobody any explanations. The media and social media are not part of the police and I refuse to be dragged into this political circus. It will be an exercise in futility… what will happen after explaining myself to you?” said Kuria.

Three suspects in Msando murder arrested

Police have reportedly arrested three people in connection with the killing of an electoral commission official and his female companion. Yesterday, police gave a new account of the last moments of Christopher Msando, the ICT deputy director at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), whose body was found in Muguga Forest, Kiambu County, on Saturday. The body of Maryanne Wairimu Ngumbu was also found metres away. In a statement, police explained that Mr Msando was on Friday night spotted at Club 7 along Koinange Street with Ms Ngumbu and another man. According to the statement by police spokesman George Kinoti, a waiter told the police that the man left earlier but Msando and Ngumbu left at around 1am.

Teacher fakes her own kidnapping to get Ksh500,000 ransom

A primary school teacher who faked her own kidnapping and demanded a Ksh500,000 ransom has been arraigned in court. Leah Wanjiru Kanene, a teacher at Uhuru Primary School, was arrested on Monday morning in her house after returning from Mombasa, where police say she had booked herself into a hotel. Her family says it had paid Sh70,000 as the first instalment of the Sh500,000 ransom. Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji heard that Wanjiru first called her sister, Julia Njambi, claiming that she had been abducted by unknown people on July 18. Njambi reported the matter to Buru Buru police station and started mobilising family and friends to help rescue Wanjiru.