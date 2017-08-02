National Democratic Institute sends international observer mission to monitor Kenya’s General Election

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) announced that it will deploy an international election delegation to Kenya to observe the August 8 general elections.

The delegation will conduct its assessment in accordance with Kenyan law and the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation.

NDI has supported Kenyan efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and advance democratic reforms since 1993. In addition to the international delegation, NDI — as in past Kenyan elections — will be working in partnership with the Election Observation Group (EOG), which will deploy over 7,000 citizen election observers across Kenya.

The upcoming delegation follows an April pre-election mission that put forth recommendations concerning preparations, political dialogue, and the development of an inclusive political process (see attached).

During the week of April 3-7, 2017, NDI conducted an international pre-election assessment missionto Kenya’s general elections, and released findings and recommendations. The mission examined election preparations, assessed the political environment, and offered recommendations that Kenyan citizens, civil society, political parties, and the government can take to ensure the integrity and peacefulness of the electoral process.

The delegation included regional and election experts from North America, Europe and Africa: former chair of South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Brigalia Bam; former chair of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega; NDI senior associate and director of electoral programs, Pat Merloe; IRI Board member and former assistant secretary of state for Africa, Constance Newman; NDI senior associate and director for Southern and East Africa, Dr. Keith Jennings; and NDI director of Gender, Women and Democracy, Sandra Pepera.

NDI’s international pre-election assessment mission in Kenya was funded by a grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The August delegation is being funded by USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy.