Kenya Breweries Limited offers land prizes in new consumer promotion

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched a new promotion that will see 10 consumers of selected spirit brands win a quarter acre of land each, across the country.

The national consumer promotion dubbed Jijenge na Ka-Quarter, is open to consumers of spirit brands Kenya Cane, Smirnoff Vodka, Gilbeys Gin, Richot Brandy, Chrome Vodka and Popov Vodka. It is expected to run until the end of September.

Jijenge na Ka-Quarter marks a major shift from the traditional prizes that are offered in such promotions. Besides land, consumers stand a chance to win cash prizes of KSh500 daily and a weekly grand prize of KSh50,000.

Speaking during the launch, KBL’s Mainstream Spirits Marketing Manager AnnJoy Muhoro, said that the promotion aims at offering a meaningful reward that is aligned with the needs and aspirations of consumers.

“Land is an important asset in Kenya. We all aspire to own a parcel of land. Through this promotion, we seek to connect with our consumers by helping them attain this aspiration. This is in appreciation of our customers’ unwavering support over the years,” Ms Muhoro added.

To stand a chance of winning, consumers need to purchase a 250ml bottle of any of the seven spirit brands; the send the unique code under the crown through SMS to 21450. Consumers will then receive an entry notification confirming their participation in the weekly draws.

According to Ms Muhoro, KBL has already identified parcels of land from across the country that will be won in the national consumer promotion.