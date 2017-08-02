Jubilee: We have united the country, do not let others undo our hard work

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has called on voters to help keep his administration in power. The Head of State was speaking on Tuesday in Uasin-Gishu County where he asked police to increase security for presidential candidates and the IEBC staff ahead of Election Day.

"I urge all Kenyans to respect the election results and the views of their fellow Kenyan brothers and sisters after August 8." President Uhuru Kenyatta

“The strength and unity of our country is more important than anything else. Peace, love and unity are the foundations of a strong nation, without which we cannot achieve a Kenya that our founding fathers envisioned,” he added.

“The politics of this election are not as important as the unity, stability and future of our beloved country,” Uhuru continued.

President Kenyatta said police should ensure protection of presidential candidates, their running mates and the IEBC staff to effectively discharge their duties without any fear.

The Head of State, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, also asked police to speed up investigations into the death of the IBEC ICT Manager Chris Msando with a view to bringing those responsible to book.

Addressing a rally in Eldoret’s 64 Stadium, President Kenyatta said the Government would make sure all Kenyans lives and property are protected in every part of the country.

President Kenyatta said the Government would not compromise on individuals who engage in activities that threaten peace and stability of the country.

"I want to assure Kenyans that the Government will deal with those inciting and threatening wananchi in any part of the country especially now that the country was preparing to take part in the General Election." President Kenyatta

He urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and vote wisely for the Jubilee Party during the elections set for Tuesday next week so that the Government can continue on the path of prosperity and development.

The President urged Kenyans to re-elect him and his team for a second term, saying Jubilee has laid down foundations to accelerate the country’s economic growth and has united the country.