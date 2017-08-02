Election results transmission tests to be conducted countrywide today

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct a live simulation of the election results transmission system countrywide to test its capability ahead of next week’s elections.

The simulation will be held at the national tallying center at Bomas of Kenya, as well as all the 47 county tallying centers, starting at 3pm.

The system will be used to transmit election results during the elections, with the aim of ensuring all goes as planned in ensuring a credible and transparent election, in the wake of counter accusations from Jubilee and their National Super Alliance (NASA) competitors.

In Nairobi, the test will be done at the county tallying center in Kasarani Sports Stadium, while Bandari College in Mombasa will be the county’s tallying centre,

In Mombasa, the county tallying center is at Bandari College while in Kwale County the national tallying centre is at the Kenya School of Government in Matuga. In Kilifi, the national tallying centre is at Pwani University while Tana River’s tallying centre is at the Mau Mau Memorial High School.