COMESA deploys more election observers to oversee Kenya’s elections

Regional economic bloc (COMESA) has deployed fifteen elections observers to Kenya to observe the General Elections scheduled on Tuesday next week.
The team is comprised of country nominees from DR Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Malawi, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat.
According to a statement, the secretariat said prior to the Election Day, the observers will meet key electoral stakeholders to assess and understand their level of preparedness as well as the political environment.
The stakeholders shall include the main political parties, the security agencies, the IEBC, the civil society, the Media and the Judiciary.
The observers team is led by former Zimbabwe Minister of Justice, Ambassador Dr. Simbi Mubako.
The team will observe the various stages of voting, vote counting and declaration of election results.
"Shortly after election day, the team will issue a preliminary statement of its findings, and later present a final report with recommendations for improvement of future electoral practices in Kenya."
The observation process will be guided primarily by the constitution and legal framework of the Republic of Kenya, as read with relevant international and regional instruments, including the COMESA Guidelines on Election Observation and Article 6(h) of the COMESA Treaty that calls for “the promotion and sustenance of a democratic system of governance in each Member State.
