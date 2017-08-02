COMESA deploys more election observers to oversee Kenya’s elections

COMESA deploys more election observers to oversee Kenya’s elections
August 2, 2017 120 Views

Regional economic bloc (COMESA) has deployed fifteen elections observers to Kenya to observe the General Elections scheduled on Tuesday next week.

The team is comprised of country nominees from DR Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Malawi, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat.

According to a statement, the secretariat said prior to the Election Day, the observers will meet key electoral stakeholders to assess and understand their level of preparedness as well as the political environment.

The stakeholders shall include the main political parties, the security agencies, the IEBC, the civil society, the Media and the Judiciary.

The observers team is led by former Zimbabwe Minister of Justice, Ambassador Dr. Simbi Mubako.

The  team will observe the various stages of voting, vote counting and declaration of election results.

"Shortly after election day, the team will issue a preliminary statement of its findings, and later present a final report with recommendations for improvement of future electoral practices in Kenya."

COMESA Secretariat

The observation process will be guided primarily by the constitution and legal framework of the Republic of Kenya, as read with relevant international and regional instruments, including the COMESA Guidelines on Election Observation and Article 6(h) of the COMESA Treaty that calls for “the promotion and sustenance of a democratic system of governance in each Member State.

Previous Twiga Foods raises Ksh1 billion in Series A investment round
Next Seeds, not diamonds, will make Africa great - Former IFAD President
Tags COMESAKenya Election
Category LatestMainNews

You might also like

MPs lash out at DCI boss Muhoro over delayed corruption investigations
Politics 0 Comments

MPs lash out at DCI boss Muhoro over delayed corruption investigations

MPs hit out at DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro for failing to fast-track corruption cases The lawmakers want to now why investigations into youth fund have dragged for too long Muhoro

Latest 0 Comments

Kiambu’s Kabogo to face charges over circumcision remarks

A Nairobi court has summoned Kiambu Governor William Kabogo to plead to the charge of ethnic contempt for utterances made against Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo has

Oh No!! Celebrated Volleyball star Janet Wanja announces her retirement
News 0 Comments

Oh No!! Celebrated Volleyball star Janet Wanja announces her retirement

Volleyballer Janet Wanja is to retire from the National team at the end of the current season. The setter has represented Malikia Stars for over 10 years in nearly all

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply