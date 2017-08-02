Business highlights August 2 2017 – KRA to punish PIN holders who do not pay taxes

KRA to punish ‘cheat PIN holders’

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has vowed to take stiff measures against people who hold personal identification numbers (PINs) yet do not pay taxes.

The agency has said that beginning next month, it will deregister all taxpayers who have not yet migrated their profiles to the iTax platform in a move intended to curb tax cheating.

“KRA has noted that there are taxpayers, who have not migrated their PINs into iTax while others taxpayers, who are already on iTax, are either not filing or are filing nil or no returns,” KRA said in a notice.

The move could see millions of Kenyans cut off from essential services and transactions that require proof of active tax compliance.

Mobile money transfer hits 47.86% of GDP in a year:

Statistics from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) have revealed that Kenyans traded Ksh3.574 trillion via mobile phones between July 2016 and June 2017.

1.7 billion transactions were carried out and to achieve the 15.8% increase from what was realized in the same period last year.

This amount is equivalent to 47.86% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Between January and June this year alone, about Ksh1.81 trillion was moved through mobile platforms representing a 13.84% rise.

Record monthly transactions were witnessed in March this year at Ksh320.180 billion, a 17.03% rise compared with the previous month’s Ksh273.59 billion.

State losing billions in illegal high sea fishing:

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary (CS), Willy Bett, has said that the country is losing close to Ksh10 billion per year through illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in high seas.

Mr Bett said that IUU is a global problem in which an estimated 11-26 tonnes of seafood valued at Ksh1.04-2.08 trillion is lost annually to the vice.

The CS however pledged the government’s commitment to curb illegal fishing by establishing monitoring centres along the coast line as well as intensifying sea surveillance.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KEMFRI) in Mombasa while officially opening the new Marine and Ocean Services Centre constructed at a cost of Ksh280 million.