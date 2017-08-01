Woman found dead alongside IEBC ICT Manager identified

The woman who was found dead alongside IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando has been identified as Caro Ngumbu.

The 21-year-old had just completed her studies at KMTC Karen and her graduation was scheduled for December. According to her sister, Caro was last heard from on Friday evening. Her sister, Jedida, started worrying about Caro’s whereabouts on Saturday after a friend called her saying that her phone was off. Jedida immediately knew her sister was dead when she saw the news about Msando’s death as she was aware that the two were together on Friday.

The deceased’s mother described her as a calm and peaceful daughter.