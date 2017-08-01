Woman found dead alongside IEBC ICT Manager identified

Woman found dead alongside IEBC ICT Manager identified
August 1, 2017 150 Views

The woman who was found dead alongside IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando has been identified as Caro Ngumbu.

The 21-year-old had just completed her studies at KMTC Karen and her graduation was scheduled for December. According to her sister, Caro was last heard from on Friday evening. Her sister, Jedida, started worrying about Caro’s whereabouts on Saturday after a friend called her saying that her phone was off. Jedida immediately knew her sister was dead when she saw the news about Msando’s death as she was aware that the two were together on Friday.

The deceased’s mother described her as a calm and peaceful daughter.

Previous Business highlights August 1 2017
Next News highlights August 1 2017
Category LatestNews

You might also like

Types of body piercings
Trending 0 Comments

Types of body piercings

Still on piercings, the art has evolved from the basic earlobe piercing, onto belly button piercings and today, one can pierce any part of their body because why not? While

Latest 0 Comments

Hot Topics

  Nameless fails to headline Ogopa reunion at the Plot Legendary Kenyan artiste David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless failed to grace the much hyped Ogopa Deejays re-union at this

News 0 Comments

Newspaper Summaries January 9 2017

Daily Nation Governors, ODM warn Jubilee on Joho guards: The Council of Governors and the ODM party on Sunday said they would move to court to compel the government to

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply