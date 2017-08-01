Sports highlights August 1 2017

Los Angeles to host Olympic Games in 2028

Los Angeles has declared its bid to host the 2028 Olympic Games, leaving Paris to host the 2024 edition. Both Paris and Los Angeles had wanted to host the 2024 event. IOC welcomed Los Angeles’ move, pledging to contribute $1.8bn to the organizing committee. Sources report, for LA to have accepted the 2028 Games, there had to be some substantial financial benefits that were greater than the benefits of hosting in 2024. The benefits will include money to pay for the extended planning period and to support youth sports programmes leading up to the Games.

Chelsea interested in signing Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater

Premier League champions Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder and England international, Danny Drinkwater. He is one of the midfielders that Chelsea are looking at as a potential replacement for Nemanja Matic, who has moved to Manchester United at a fee of £40m (Sh5.4B). So far Chelsea has signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, as Coach Antonio Conte still wants to sign another midfielder. He (Conte) has also asked Bayern Munich about signing Renato Sanches.

Llorente to miss Swansea season opener

Striker Fernando Llorente will not feature in Swansea City’s Premier League season opener because of a broken arm.He fractured a bone in his lower arm while cycling on a family holiday in June. Swansea initially were hopeful that he will be ready for selection against Southampton on August 12, but Coach Paul Clement has ruled him out. “Fernando’s rehabilitating individually. He has not joined the team training yet. But assuming all goes well, we anticipate that happening in the next 10 days. I think it’s unlikely he will be involved in the first couple of games, but his return will not be long after that.” Clement said on the club website. Llorente, was Swansea’s top scorer last season, with 15 goals.