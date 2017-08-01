News highlights August 1 2017

Woman found dead alongside IEBC ICT Manager identified

The woman who was found dead alongside IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando has been identified as Caro Ngumbu.

The 21-year-old had just completed her studies at KMTC Karen and her graduation was scheduled for December. According to her sister, Caro was last heard from on Friday evening. Her sister, Jedida, started worrying about Caro’s whereabouts on Saturday after a friend called her saying that her phone was off. Jedida immediately knew her sister was dead when she saw the news about Msando’s death as she was aware that the two were together on Friday.

The deceased’s mother described her as a calm and peaceful daughter.

I am alive and safe, KDF Spokesman Joseph Owuoth tell Kenyans

Kenya Army Spokesman Colonel Joseph Owouth says he is alive, safe and busy discharging his duties at DOD amid claims that his family does not know of his whereabouts.

In a phone interview, Owouth has said he is on duty and has not been suspended as alleged by Kisumu NASA leaders.

Led by Kisumu Senator Anyang Nyong’o, the leaders claimed that Owuoth had not been heard from since Monday, adding that the family is distressed.

“Yes, am at work. What is happening? ……nonsense nonsense …I am doing fine. Tell them I am at work, everything is fine …there is nothing wrong,” an angry Owouth said.

“I have not even been to Kisumu, there is nothing to worry about my safety,” he added.

Nyong’o, who is the Kisumu Gubernatorial candidate claimed at a press conference in Kisumu Tuesday morning that Owouth was ordered to take compulsory leave on Friday and he called his family and relayed the same information he them.

“His sister Elizabeth Akinyi, who was then in Koru talked to him and he relayed to her exactly the instructions he had received from his employer,” said Nyong’o.

According to Nyong’o, he boarded public transport in Nairobi to his rural home, as he had been ordered not to stay in Nairobi.

Governor Lusaka and his rival Wangamati summoned by IEBC over Kimilili funeral skirmishes

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and his fierce opponent Wycliffe Wangamati have been summoned by the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) over acts violence.

Wycliffe Wangamati is vying on a Ford Kenya ticket and is keen to unseat Lusaka who is defending his seat on Jubilee party ticket.

The two are expected to appear before the Code of Conduct committee this afternoon following the chaos at a funeral they attended in Kimilili on Saturday.

The politicians are accused of inciting their supporters to engage each other in a physical fight at the burial of businessman Edward Barasa.

The funeral was attended by Water CS Eugene Wamalwa and other Bungoma Jubilee leaders.

Two people were seriously injured, vehicles and property destroyed.

The family of the trader, who was killed by unknown gun men and his two daughters raped one week ago, was forced to bury him in a huff.

Following the skirmishes, Wangamati was arrested and detained at Kimilili police station before he was released on a Sh30,000 cash bail.