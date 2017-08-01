Music Producer Mix Master Mr Lenny joins the Temple family

Multi-talented Kenyan DJ Music Producer Mix Master Lenny is officially signed to work with the Temple management company-East Africa after DJ Adrian who was the second Kenyan DJ to sign with the similar company.

Mr. Lenny is one of Kenya’s fastest rising acts towards a global status renowned for his versatility and charisma, Mix Master leaving parties and events rocking.

“I am absolutely excited and proud to be part of the Temple. I am looking forward to work with Temple family. It is all about partnership so I can’t wait to see what they are going to bring to the table,” adding, “This is huge for my career because Temple is a big organization with more networks. This will open more doors and opportunities for me.” Mr. Lenny said during the Signing ceremony.

READ ALSO: Arrow bwoy signs to Kaka empire,releases new song

In the past couple of weeks, The Temple Management Company- East Africa has already unveiled Blinky Bill, Shaffie Weru, and DJ Adrian as their new signees. This came soon after their brand new East African launch. Temple Management Company- East Africa is looking to sign more talent and artistes in the region, who will be unveiled in the coming days.

He has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the music scene including Nas, Rick Ross, Damian Marley, Sizzla, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, Stella Mwangi, Nameless, Jose Chameleone, Amani, Redsan and Jua Kali.