I am alive and safe, KDF Spokesman Joseph Owuoth tell Kenyans

Kenya Army Spokesman Colonel Joseph Owouth says he is alive, safe and busy discharging his duties at DOD amid claims that his family does not know of his whereabouts.

In a phone interview, Owouth has said he is on duty and has not been suspended as alleged by Kisumu NASA leaders.

Led by Kisumu Senator Anyang Nyong’o, the leaders claimed that Owuoth had not been heard from since Monday, adding that the family is distressed.

“Yes, am at work. What is happening? ……nonsense nonsense …I am doing fine. Tell them I am at work, everything is fine …there is nothing wrong,” an angry Owouth said.

“I have not even been to Kisumu, there is nothing to worry about my safety,” he added.

Nyong’o, who is the Kisumu Gubernatorial candidate claimed at a press conference in Kisumu Tuesday morning that Owouth was ordered to take compulsory leave on Friday and he called his family and relayed the same information he them.

“His sister Elizabeth Akinyi, who was then in Koru talked to him and he relayed to her exactly the instructions he had received from his employer,” said Nyong’o.

According to Nyong’o, he boarded public transport in Nairobi to his rural home, as he had been ordered not to stay in Nairobi.